Olavo de Carvalho died of Covid, says daughter of Bolsonarism guru – 01/25/2022 – Poder

The daughter of Bolsonarist writer and guru Olavo de Carvalho, Heloísa de Carvalho, said that her father died as a result of Covid-19. The death note released by the family did not indicate the cause of death.

Broken up with her father and detractor of President Jair Bolsonaro, Heloísa wrote on a social network that she had lost a dear friend to the disease on the same day that Olavo had said that there was no death caused by the coronavirus in the country.

Olavo died this Monday (24), aged 74, in the United States. The writer has always been one of the main spokespersons on his social networks among those who contest the data on deaths and infections by the coronavirus, as well as Bolsonaro, a symbol of the denialist movement in the country.

“The fear of an alleged deadly virus is nothing more than a horror story to cower the population and make them accept slavery as a gift from Santa Claus,” said Olavo, for example, in 2020.

“Olavo died of Covid, there’s no way I can feel great sadness for his death, but I’m not happy either. Being honest with myself and my feelings”, Heloísa wrote.

The writer lived in the United States and was hospitalized. According to administrators of the Telegram group that brings together the followers of the Bolsonarist ideologue, he received the diagnosis of Covid-19 on January 15th.

The message about the diagnosis of the disease was shared after Olavo canceled for two consecutive weeks the lives he broadcasts to paid subscribers of his online philosophy course.​

The death was announced by the family in the official profiles of the writer on social networks. It was also confirmed to leaf by filmmaker Josias Teófilo, near Olavo. He is survived by his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) regretted the death. “One of the greatest thinkers in the history of our country leaves us today, the philosopher and professor Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho. Olavo was a giant in the fight for freedom and a beacon for millions of Brazilians”, he wrote.

The federal government expressed its regret through a note signed by Secom (Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency) and by the Secretariat of Culture, in which Olavo is called an “uncompromising defender of freedom”.

In December, Olavo de Carvalho stated on social media that he would vote for Bolsonaro for lack of choice.

Previously an ally and considered an ideologue of the government, the writer became critical of the president. In recent publications, he said that Bolsonaro failed in the fight against what he calls communism.

Also on the networks, Olavo said last year that Bolsonaro is the best candidate. “The problem is that, in the calamitous situation we have reached, this is not enough,” he declared.