Olavo de Carvalho dies at 74, say the author’s social networks | Politics

The writer and influencer Olavo de Carvalho died at the age of 74. The information was shared on the author’s social media.

According to the statement released by the family, the writer died on the night of January 24. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Also according to the note, Olavo de Carvalho was in a hospital in Richmond, Virginia, in the United States.

Born in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho called himself a professor of philosophy and became known for videos and books that support political conservatism and refuse politically correct discourse.

Considered a former guru of Bolsonarism, Olavo de Carvalho has already been praised by President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) on social media, but criticized by the military who are part of his government.

Carvalho leaves his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren.

past health problems

On July 8, 2021, Olavo was admitted to the Instituto do Coração of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (InCor), in São Paulo, to undergo tests and a cardiological evaluation, according to a note from the hospital. At the time, the writer already resided in the city of Petersburg, in the state of Virginia, in the United States.

During the period in which he was hospitalized, Carvalho had an angina crisis and underwent treatment for cardiac compensation. On July 13, he underwent emergency surgery to review the bladder operation performed in May of the same year in the United States. He was discharged after ten days and started to follow up at home.

On August 9, however, he was hospitalized again at InCor, with acute heart and kidney failure and systemic infection.