Olavo de Carvalho dies: Bolsonarismo guru said that covid was a 'horror story'

Considered the ‘guru’ of Bolsonarism, the Brazilian right-wing ideologue died this Monday

Diagnosed with covid days before he died, Brazilian right-wing writer and ideologue Olavo de Carvalho collected posts on Twitter and Facebook questioning the lethality of the coronavirus, which he called the “mocoronga virus”.

The cause of Olavo’s death has not been confirmed and it is not known if the covid was related to the case – according to a message broadcast on his Telegram channel on 01/15, he had contracted covid-19 and needed to cancel classes from a course in philosophy he taught online.

However, on social media, hundreds of people began to rescue publications in which the writer, known as a kind of guru of Bolsonarism, criticized social isolation measures, the use of masks and doubted the risks of the coronavirus.

“The fear of an alleged deadly virus is nothing more than a horror story to cower the population and make them accept slavery as a gift from Santa Claus,” Olavo wrote on his Twitter account in May 2020.

