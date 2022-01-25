Olavo de Carvalho dies: Bolsonarismo guru said that covid was a ‘horror story’

3 hours ago

Credit, João Fellet/BBC Brazil photo caption, Considered the ‘guru’ of Bolsonarism, the Brazilian right-wing ideologue died this Monday

Diagnosed with covid days before he died, Brazilian right-wing writer and ideologue Olavo de Carvalho collected posts on Twitter and Facebook questioning the lethality of the coronavirus, which he called the “mocoronga virus”.

The cause of Olavo’s death has not been confirmed and it is not known if the covid was related to the case – according to a message broadcast on his Telegram channel on 01/15, he had contracted covid-19 and needed to cancel classes from a course in philosophy he taught online.

However, on social media, hundreds of people began to rescue publications in which the writer, known as a kind of guru of Bolsonarism, criticized social isolation measures, the use of masks and doubted the risks of the coronavirus.

“The fear of an alleged deadly virus is nothing more than a horror story to cower the population and make them accept slavery as a gift from Santa Claus,” Olavo wrote on his Twitter account in May 2020.

In January 2021, almost a year after the start of the pandemic, the writer continued to doubt the lethality of the coronavirus. “Cruel doubt. Does the Mocoronga Virus really kill people or does it just help them get into the statistics?”, he wrote on Twitter.

There is no official information on whether or not Olavo took doses of the vaccine against covid-19.

In posts on Facebook, he criticized Coronavac, which he called the “Chinese vaccine”, and the idea of ​​making vaccination mandatory.

“Brazil doesn’t want mandatory Chinese vaccine, the STF wants it. Who’s in charge more? Brazil doesn’t want gender ideology in children’s schools. The STF wants it. Who’s in charge more? BRAZIL DOESN’T SEND ANYTHING”, he wrote on October 27, 2020 , on Facebook.

At the same time, he defended, on his social media, medicines without any proven effectiveness for the treatment of covid, such as chloroquine.

“In France, the prime minister and the minister of health who vetoed chloroquine lost their positions and are responding to the process. In Brazil, the president who, by releasing chloroquine, saved thousands of lives, is called a genocide. ignorance,” wrote Olavo on July 15, 2020.

In fact, the resignation of the French ministers cited by the writer had nothing to do with a ban on chloroquine. They have been accused of failing to respond to the pandemic, given the shortage of medical equipment in French hospitals.

Criticism of lockdowns and defense of chloroquine

Olavo de Carvalho also made, throughout the pandemic, several criticisms of measures to close trade, use of masks and social isolation. He constantly questioned the official death tolls and lethality of the coronavirus, as well as suggesting conspiratorial motives behind the lockdowns announced by governments of different countries.

“Health councils kill more than coronavirus,” he wrote on March 19, 2020, on Facebook. “Paralyzing world economic activity to stop an epidemic that kills less than 0.1 percent OF CONTAMINATED (not the entire population) is such an obvious swindle that the mere fact of accepting this proposal as a hypothesis for discussion already proves mental deficiency”, completed it on April 21, 2020.

In another publication, dated April 24, 2020, he called the measures to contain the spread of covid a “crime”. “This campaign to ‘protect us from the pandemic’ is the largest and most sordid crime ever committed against the entire human species.”

In an interview with BBC News Brasil in May 2020, he showed total alignment with Bolsonaro’s stances on the covid-19 pandemic, criticizing measures of social isolation and the use of a mask, although the importance of these actions to contain the virus is scientifically attested. On the other hand, he defended drugs without proven effectiveness in scientific research, such as chloroquine.

“The level of cure is immense. In Brazil, the success of chloroquine is more than proven”, he said. The World Health Organization (WHO) expressly advises against the use of chloroquine for the prevention and treatment of covid.

In Brazil, more than 620,000 people have died of covid since the beginning of the pandemic. Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 5.6 million.

Trajectory

Credit, MATHEUS BAZZO / DISCLOSURE photo caption, Self-proclaimed philosopher, although he has no academic training, Olavo projected himself from the 1980s onwards as a conservative columnist

A self-proclaimed philosopher, although he has no academic background, Olavo became a conservative columnist from the 1980s onwards, writing for major Brazilian vehicles, such as the newspapers Folha de S.Paulo and O Globo.

After moving to the United States, he reached a large audience through online courses and book sales with strong conservative and anti-communist rhetoric. His YouTube channel, created in 2007, has over one million subscribers and has accumulated over 68 million views.

In her doctoral thesis that would give rise to the book “Less Marx, More Mises: O Liberalismo e a Nova Direita no Brasil”, political scientist Camila Rocha says she has no doubt that the election of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 “was not lightning in blue sky, but the result of the gradual consolidation of a new Brazilian right that lasted more than a decade and that found support in networks of contacts and national and foreign organizations built decades ago by pro-market intellectuals and academics”.

And, according to the researcher, one of the main influencers and promoters of the emergence of spaces for debate on the internet linked to the formation of a new right in Brazil in the early 2000s was the writer Olavo de Carvalho, who, as Rocha explains, “declared himself in favor of free-market economics, traditionalist and conservative with regard to religion, anarchist with regard to morals and education, nationalist and against ‘world government’ with regard to international politics, and a realist in the field of philosophy”.

The election of President Jair Bolsonaro would then take many of Olavo’s thoughts to the heart of the Brazilian government, such as the defense of the traditional family and the broad right to use weapons, mainly through the influence of one of the president’s sons, his great admirer. , federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro.

He even had his disciples at the top level of the government, in the case of former ministers Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs) and Abraham Weintraub (Education).

Today, the government still houses Olavistas, such as the Secretary of Literacy at the Ministry of Education, Carlos Nadalim, and the Special Advisor for International Affairs to the presidency, Filipe Martins. However, the group ended up losing ground to more pragmatic sectors, with the entry of members of the Centrão (a group of center-right political parties, mainly the PP) in the Bolsonaro administration.

“I wanted a right to exist, which doesn’t mean I belong to it. I was her midwife, but the midwife is not born with the baby,” Olavo told BBC News Brazil in December 2016, a few months after the impeachment. of Dilma Rousseff, when right-wing movements emerged with force in the country.

“I am against communism and I want Brazil to have an effective representative democracy,” he also stated at the time.