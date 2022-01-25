Olavo de Carvalho, ‘guru’ of Bolsonarism, dies at 74 – Politics

Olavo de Carvalho, a writer considered the “guru of Bolsonarismo”, died on Monday night, 24, at the age of 74. The news was released on his official profile on social media.

In the publication, Carvalho’s family reported that he died in the Richmond region of Virginia, in the United States, where he was hospitalized. The cause of death has not yet been released. On January 15, the writer’s team announced that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

death note Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho (1947-2022) With great regret, the family of Professor Olavo de Carvalho communicates the news of his death on the night of January 24, in the Richmond region, Virginia, where he was hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/mNoZjhaEh6 — Olavo de Carvalho (@opropriolavo) January 25, 2022

“The teacher leaves his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren. The family thanks all friends for the messages of solidarity and asks for prayers for the teacher’s soul”, concludes the note.

Born in Campinas (SP), Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho gained prominence by publishing videos and books vehemently rejecting agendas associated with left-wing militancy, which made him a “guru” of conservatism and the new right on the networks. He, who called himself a professor of philosophy, was one of the president’s great ideological allies. Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 elections and won public praise from the Chief Executive at the start of his term.

Olavo broke with Bolsonaro in mid-2020, when he published a video directing criticism and cursing at the government. The writer said he was disappointed in the president for considering he had been used by him as a kind of “poster boy”. In December of last year, commenting on the possibility of reelection of the president this year, Olavo said that the “fight is already lost”.

The writer was considered one of the main promoters of the debate that gave strength to Bolsonarism on the internet. In his publications, Olavo fiercely criticized “political correctness” and gave projection to the flags that would be raised by Bolsonaro during the campaign, often using a chucro vocabulary to make his comments on the internet. For critics, a central figure in the radicalization of politics and the encouragement of hatred against minority groups.

Before having contact with the then presidential candidate, the self-proclaimed philosopher had the appreciation of the chief executive’s three political sons, who watched his videos and called him “Professor Olavo”. the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-RJ) he even released one of the writer’s books while speaking in the Chamber’s plenary.

Even with the popularity on social networks – his official profile on Youtube has just over 1 million subscribers, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of followers on other platforms – and the best seller figures of some of his books, Olavo has always adopted it for himself. the image of an outsider, especially when compared to his academic colleagues, among whom his writings never had much repercussion.

Despite being considered a Bolsonarista influencer, Carvalho has been trying to detach himself from the title in recent times. In a statement given to the Federal Police, as part of the investigation of the digital militias, in December last year, he emphasized that he had no relations with President Jair Bolsonaro or his children.

On Twitter, the president lamented Carvalho’s death: “We are left with one of the greatest thinkers in the history of our country, the Philosopher and Professor Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho,” he wrote. Eduardo Bolsonaro, Arthur Weintraub and Gil Diniz also paid tribute to the influencer on social media.

– One of the greatest thinkers in the history of our country leaves us today, the Philosopher and Professor Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho. – Olavo was a giant in the fight for freedom and a beacon for millions of Brazilians. His example and his teachings will mark us forever. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 25, 2022

May God welcome the Professor and comfort his wife Roxane and family. Here on Earth your books, videos and teachings will remain for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/6DEctROt7h — Eduardo Bolsonaro (@BolsonaroSP) January 25, 2022

health history

Between July and August of last year, Carvalho was hospitalized three times at the Heart Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP (InCor). He has a heart disease and, during this period, he underwent several treatments, a bladder surgery and an emergency catheterization. In April of the same year, the writer was hospitalized in the United States, where he has lived since 2005, to treat respiratory problems.

Trajectory

Olavo was born in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, in 1947. The career of the self-styled philosopher, despite never having completed a degree in the area, began far from politics. In the 1980s, he taught astrology courses and offered services based on birth chart analysis.

Throughout the 1990s, he began to develop essays on literature, philosophy, and political science, publishing articles in newspapers and writing book prefaces. In 1996, she published her first publishing success, The Collective Imbecile: Brazilian Incultural Current Affairs, in which he develops a critique of the Brazilian intellectual milieu. Olavo’s other best seller is The Least You Need to Know to Not Be an Idiota collection of articles published in 2013.

Olavo lived in the state of Virginia, in the United States, since 2005. It was from there that he launched his philosophy course, for which he says he has attended more than five thousand students. In 2015, he intensified his online presence with lives on social media.

President Bolsonaro’s sons – Flávio, Carlos and Eduardo – were also followers of Olavo. a volume of the book The least you… composed the scenario of Bolsonaro’s first live after being elected president of the Republic, in 2018, alongside the Federal Constitution and the Bible.

At the same time, Olavo was responsible for appointing two of the ministers of the initial team of the new government: Ricardo Vélez Rodríguez, for the post of Minister of Education, and Ernesto Araújo, for Foreign Affairs. With the failure of Vélez Rodríguez, Olavo appointed another pupil: Abraham Weintraub, who remained in office until mid-2020. The writer was responsible for the so-called “ideological area” of the government that, until then, was being formed.

In May 2019, President Bolsonaro granted the writer the maximum degree of the National Order of Rio Branco, of Grand Cross, nominated for high-ranking authorities, and equaled Vice President Hamilton Mourão and ministers. The prominent position in the government also ensured a rapprochement with his American counterpart, Steve Bannon, who was a strategist for former President Donald Trump, admired by the Brazilian president and the guru.

Crisis

The relationship between Olavo and the head of government, however, collapsed. In March 2020, Olavo accused Bolsonaro of “adapting to the system”, while being “advised by fearful generals and politicians”. Afterwards, he complained about the lack of commitment of the President of the Republic to defend him from an alleged digital militia and, at the end of the year, suggested a resignation if he could not defend “the most faithful friends”.

Recent pressure against Olavo by opposition groups on social media has also shaken the philosopher. In the past year, he has become the main target of the Sleeping Giants movement, which pressures companies to pull resources from pages it calls hateful and disinformation. With the group’s action alone, in November, the writer lost about 30% of the students who paid to receive his teachings via PayPal, one of the companies that banned him. That same month, the court ordered Olavo to pay R$2.9 million to singer Caetano Veloso for moral damages.

A few months earlier, businessman Luciano Hang, a supporter of Bolsonaro, had asked a group of businessmen for donations to the guru, who said he was short of money.