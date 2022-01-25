Omicron spread could end pandemic emergency phase, says WHO

GENEVA – It is possible to end the acute phase of the pandemic coronavirus this year, said this Monday, 24th, the director general of World Health Organization (WHO), although currently the Covid-19 cause a kill every 12 seconds in the world.

The pandemic is entering a “new phase”, and the rapid spread of the variant omicron offers “plausible hope” for a return to normalcy in the coming months, the World Health Organization said in a statement. Last Sunday, the 23rd, the WHO director for Europe, Hans Kluge, made the same prediction for the European region.

“We can end Covid-19 as a global health emergency this year”, the WHO’s highest alert level, declared its director-general. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. However, the official warned that it is “dangerous to assume that Ômicron, a highly transmissible variant, will be the last”, because conditions are ideal in the world for other variants to emerge, including more transmissible and virulent ones.

To end the acute phase of the pandemic, countries must not stand idly by and are obliged to fight against inequality in vaccination, monitor the virus and its variants and apply adapted restrictions, explained the expert, at the opening of the WHO executive committee. , which meets every week in Geneva. In Africa 85% of the population received only one dose of the vaccine, highlighted.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been urging member states for weeks to accelerate the distribution of vaccines in poor countries, with the aim of vaccinating 70% of the population of all countries in the world by mid-2022.

Half of the WHO’s 194 member states have not reached the goal of reaching 40% of the population vaccinated by the end of 2021, according to the institution. Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to claim victims. Last week, one person died every 12 seconds in the world due to the disease and every three seconds 100 new cases were recorded, according to the director of the WHO.

The emergence of the Ômicron variant in November soared the cases. Since then, 80 million new infections have been recorded. But “so far, the explosion of cases has not been accompanied by an increase in deaths, although deaths have increased in all regions, especially in Africa, the region with the least access to vaccines”, according to the official.

“It’s true that we will live with Covid, but learning to live with it shouldn’t mean we have to let go. It shouldn’t mean we have to accept that 50,000 people die every week from a disease that we can prevent and recover from.” , he said.

Hope for Europe

On Sunday, the WHO director for Europe, Hans Kluge, considered that there could be a way out of the covid-19 pandemic in the region.

In a statement published on Monday, Kluge noted that “Ômicron is overtaking the delta at a speed unprecedented in Europe. Less than two months after being found at South Africa, this variant already accounts for 31.8% of cases in the European region, up from 15% last week,” he added.

“The pandemic is far from over, but I hope we can end the emergency phase in 2022 and address other health threats that urgently require our attention,” Kluge wrote. “Delays and waiting lists have increased, essential health services have been disrupted.”

The WHO European region encompasses more than just the European Union. It includes 53 countries, covering a vast geographic region from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

At France, which represents the highest incidence rate on the continent, the vaccination passport came into force this Monday and is seen as a tightening of the rules for people who have not been vaccinated against covid, which generated strong controversy in the country.

At China, the widespread confinement of the city of Xi’an was relaxed on Monday, informed the authorities, who also said they had detected 72 cases of covid-19 among participants in the Beijing Winter Olympics./AFP and NYT