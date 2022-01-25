In a study published on the BioRxiv platform last Wednesday (19), researchers at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine (Japan) found that the Omicron variant can survive up to 21 hours on skin and 193 hours — about eight days — on plastic surfaces. .

The study, not yet peer-reviewed, was unable to ascertain how far the virus still alive on the surface could infect people. Even so, the researchers were able to clearly see that Ômicron is the variant that manages to survive the longest in plastic.

See the total number of hours that each of the analyzed strains is able to resist on plastic surfaces:

Ômicron, as mentioned before: 193.5 hours

Alpha: 191.3 hours

Beta: 156.6 hours

Delta: 114 hours

Range: 59.3 hours

Original strain: 56 hours

Omicron survives longer on skin and plastic, study finds (Image: IciakPhotos/envato)

To reach this conclusion, the researchers tested the survivability of each variant on a polystyrene (plastic) plate. In turn, the group carried out tests on human skin samples collected for forensic autopsy.

The length of time the coronavirus remained on the skin was as follows:

Omicron: 21.1 hours

Alpha: 19.6 hours

Beta: 19.1 hours

Delta: 16.8 hours

Range: 11 hours

Original strain: 8.6 hours

“In theory, if these particles found on surfaces are contaminants, then this may explain part of the Ômicron infection process”, the researchers say.

Source: BioRxiv