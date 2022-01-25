Omicron variant: World reaches highest daily average of deaths from covid in 4 months

Amid proliferation of the Omicron variant of new coronavirusthe daily average of deaths by Covid-19 in the world reached the highest level in 4 months, according to data from “Our World in Data”, a project linked to the University of Oxford.

The world recorded a daily average of 8,209 deaths on Monday the 24th, the highest level since September 24, 2021 (when the moving average was 8,358).

Despite the rise in deaths, the current level is below the pandemic record of 14,700, recorded on January 26, 2021.

The data also show that the moving average of new cases of covid-19 broke a record for the 7th day in a row and passed 3.4 million infected per day in the last seven days.

US cases

Even as Covid-19 cases dropped and hospitalizations showed signs of stabilizing in the hardest-hit pockets of the United States, the number of deaths caused by the Ômicron variant hit an 11-month high on Sunday, up 11% last week compared to with the previous week, according to a Reuters analysis.

Covid-19 deaths come late, meaning their numbers usually increase a few weeks after new cases and hospitalizations.

The death toll caused by the Ômicron has already surpassed the deaths caused by the Delta variant, when the seven-day average peaked at 2,078 on September 23 last year. An average of 2,200 people a day, more than 90% unvaccinated, are now dying from Omicron.

That’s still down from the peak of 3,300 lives lost per day during the spike in January 2021, when vaccines began to roll out.

“It’s going to be a while before we see deaths decrease as people who are very sick with Covid remain hospitalized for a long time,” said Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University in New York.

“More infectious variants tend to travel through a population very quickly,” said El-Sadr. “Even if these new variants cause less severe illness (particularly among the vaccinated and boosted), we will likely still see an increase in hospitalizations and deaths due to the vulnerability of the unvaccinated and unboosted.”

Hospitalizations for covid-19 are still breaking records in some states, including Arkansas and North Carolina. Nationally, they are now below 147,000, compared with a peak of 152,746 on Jan. 20, the Reuters count shows.

Waves caused by the variants

The number of new cases has exploded with the omicron variant, which is more transmissible, and the current record (average of 3.4 million infected per day) is more than 300% higher than the peak of the previous wave.

As of April 25, 2021, driven by delta variants in India and gamma variants in Brazil, the world recorded an average of 827,000 new cases per day (see chart above).

Four days later, on the 29th, the average number of deaths reached a peak of 13,900, a level close to the world record that still stands today (14,700 reached on January 26 of the same year).

In January of last year, vaccination against Covid-19 was still in its infancy in the world and the United States and Europe suffered from the beta variant at the height of winter in the northern hemisphere. / REUTERS AND AP