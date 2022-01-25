Ordinance amends rules for the removal of workers due to COVID-19

The ordinance reduces from 15 to ten days the period of removal of workers with confirmed, suspected cases or who had contact with suspected cases of COVID-19. (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

The Ministry of Health published this Tuesday (25/1) an ordinance reducing from 15 to ten days the period of removal of workers with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, suspected or who had contact with suspected cases. The text, signed together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, also says that the period of leave can be reduced to seven days, if the employee presents a negative result in a molecular method test (RT-PCR or RT-LAMP) or test of antigen from the fifth day after contact.

The reduction to seven days also applies to suspected cases as long as the worker has not had a fever for 24 hours, has not taken antipyretic medication and has improved respiratory symptoms.

The new rules amend a June 2020 ordinance, which brought rules for the priority adoption of the telework regime, among other points. The current document says that, in the event of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, the employer can adopt, at its discretion, teleworking as one of the measures to avoid agglomerations.

In the case of workers aged 60 or over or who present clinical conditions at risk for developing complications from COVID-19, the text says that they should receive special attention and also places the adoption of remote work as an alternative measure to avoid contamination. , at the discretion of the employer. Before, the government’s indication was that remote work should be prioritized.

Through the ordinance, companies must provide information on ways to prevent the disease, such as social distancing, and reinforce the need for correct and frequent hand hygiene procedures using soap and water or, if hand washing is not possible, with suitable sanitizer such as 70% alcohol.

Companies must also provide resources for hand hygiene near the workplace, including water, liquid soap, disposable paper towels and a trash can, whose opening does not require manual contact, or suitable sanitizer for hands, such as 70% alcohol.

The text says that companies must adopt measures to avoid agglomerations in work environments, such as maintaining a minimum distance of one meter between workers and between workers and the public and the use of a mask.

The ordinance also determines that companies must keep an updated record available to the inspection bodies of the measures taken to adapt the work environments for the prevention of COVID-19 and also of suspected cases; Confirmed cases; workers who have had contact with confirmed cases in the workplace.

In the latter situation, workers who had close contact with a suspected case of COVID-19 “should be informed about the case and instructed to immediately report to the organization the emergence of any signs or symptoms related to the disease”.