Palmeiras vs Santos: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing in the Copinha final | junior soccer sp cup

Palmeiras and Santos decide the 2022 São Paulo Cup this Tuesday, January 25th, at 10 am. The single final will be played at Allianz Parque, which will have a single crowd in favor of the hosts due to the fact that Verdão qualified with the best campaign.

The match will be broadcast by Globo (to SP) and by sportv (to all Brazil). THE ge also shows live for those who are in SP, in addition to presenting a live before, during and after the match and following in Real Time – click here to follow.

Palmeiras tries its first title in Copinha. Current five-time state champion of the category, Verdão advanced to the decision after having eliminated São Paulo in the semifinal. Endrick, just 15 years old, Giovani and Gabriel Silva are some of the highlights of the team led by Paulo Victor Gomes.

Santos is looking for a fourth title in the Copa São Paulo. After the conquests of 1984, 2013 and 2014, Peixe returns to dispute the decision after eight years. Alvinegro reached the final after dispatching América-MG and hopes to score goals in the attack formed by Rwan and Weslley Patati. For the classic, coach Elder Campos will not be able to count on top scorer Lucas Barbosa, suspended.

Streaming: Globo exhibits in São Paulo, with narration by Cleber Machado and comments by Casagrande and Caio Ribeiro. Sportv broadcasts throughout Brazil, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Mauricio Noriega and Grafite.

Palmeiras – coach: Paulo Victor Gomes

It’s not just Endrick: Palmeiras has other prominent forwards in the base

Without suspension problems, Palmeiras can repeat the lineup that beat São Paulo at Arena Barueri. The main doubt – and expectation – of the alviverde fans is about the presence of Endrick in the starting lineup or as an option on the bench. In recent games, the 15-year-old striker was a starter against Oeste and entered the second stages of the clashes against Atlético-GO, Internacional and São Paulo.

Probable starting lineup: Mateus; Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho and Jhonatan; Giovani, Vitinho and Gabriel Silva.

Embezzlement: Daniel and Michel (medical department).

Santos – coach: Elder Campos

Bruno Giufrida points out highlights from the Santos base that can help the professional team

Coach Elder Campos arrives for the final with a question: who will be the replacement for top scorer Lucas Barbosa. The attacking midfielder, who scored six goals in the tournament, is suspended and lacks Peixe. Fernandinho is the favorite to take the spot. Pedrinho Scaramussa runs on the outside in the fight for the position. In addition to him, captain Sandro Perpétuo is recovering from a grade 1 injury to his right thigh and should start the match on the bench. With that, Andrey Quintino remains as a right-back.

Probable lineup: Diógenes, Andrey Quintino, Jair Paula, Derick and Lucas Silva; Jhonnathan, João Victor and Ed Carlos; Fernandinho (Pedrinho), Rwan Seco and Weslley Patati.

Embezzlement: Lucas Barbosa (suspended).

