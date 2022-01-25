Panasonic to invest US$ 700 million to produce new battery for Tesla – Link

Panasonic will invest in the manufacture of batteries for Tesla.

After a year marked by the appreciation of Tesla and the strengthening of the electric car market, Panasonic decided to make a large investment in the sector. The company announced this Monday, 24, that it will start producing a new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from 2023, with plans to invest about US$ 705 million in production in Japan. Nikkei.

“Panasonic’s new battery can help make electric vehicles more attractive to drivers by extending charging ranges by around 20%,” says Nikkei.

Panasonic introduced the battery in the 4680 format (46 millimeters wide by 80 millimeters high) in October. The device is about five times larger than the batteries Tesla currently uses and is also expected to help the US electric vehicle maker cut production costs.

In a statement sent to the news agency Reuters, Panasonic said it has no official announcement at the moment. “We are studying several options for mass production, including a test production line that we are establishing this year,” the company said.

Panasonic will manufacture the 4680 batteries at a factory in western Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture, with output of less than 10 gigawatt hours a year, enough for about 150,000 vehicles, the Nikkei said.

Panasonic is the only maker of Tesla’s most advanced battery pack, though the US company looks to suppliers in China and elsewhere.