Pandemic favored remote learning, but increased inequality in universities around the world | education

Two years ago, universities around the world were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and had to increase their digital resources. This change had a perverse effect: it deepened the differences between regions, as well as inequality among students.

“The big change observed during the pandemic is clearly the widespread closure of campuses at the international level and a transition to distance learning, with great heterogeneity in responses and levels of preparedness”, explained to AFP Mathias Bouckaert, an analyst at the OECD and an expert on university issues.

“In some countries, online teaching already took place, such as in Canada, where the harsh winters sometimes make travel impossible. In other countries, such as Turkey, where the law imposed an important level of face-to-face teaching, these practices were much less commonplace”, he pointed out.

Covid-19, which caused the closure of universities in March 2020 in most countries and the implementation of distance learning, and then a hybrid form (between face-to-face and remote), had “a varied impact according to regions and level resources”, with countries in Europe and North America “better [preparados] to deal with the disturbances”, also informed a UNESCO report published in early 2021.

This is the case in the United States, where enrollments of students in remote programs increased by 29% between 2012 and 2018. According to official statistics, 16% of students in the US attended classes exclusively remotely at the end of 2018.

‘Where are the facilities?’



In the US, most university establishments were closed from March 2020 to August 2021 due to the pandemic, which resulted in a drop in enrollments, especially for international students, whose enrollment dropped by 17% between 2019 and 2021. , according to the National Student Clearinghouse research center.

“In general, universities that had international students were greatly impacted by digitalization”, summarizes Mathias Bouckaert, citing the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia as examples.

Furthermore, even if distance learning has worked well in some countries, such as Canada, in other regions of the world, such as Africa, the situation is completely different.

In Kenya, access to the internet and computers is one of the main problems. “We are very poorly equipped,” says Masibo Lumala, a lecturer at Moi University. “We are competent to teach online, most of us are trained to do so. But where are the facilities?” he asked.

Phylis Maina, a dental student at the University of Nairobi, also criticized the poor quality of the internet connection and lamented that “social interactions between faculty and students […] disappeared”.

In this sense, the pandemic has not only transformed the format of education, but also student life, which has psychological repercussions and helps to increase inequalities.

“My parents told me that college was the time when we would meet people for life, but that’s not what I see,” Emil Kunz, 22, an agronomy student in Berlin, told AFP.

“On a general level, there was an impact on mental health. Isolation and confinement were complicated”, reiterates Mathias Bouckaert. The pandemic has also “exacerbated existing inequalities”. “The disadvantaged students had more difficulties”, especially those who have children or do not have a computer, he adds.