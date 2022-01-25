PEC for fuels may widen the gap in public accounts, says economist

The purpose of the project is to temporarily relieve compliance with part of the tax liability law, failing to collect taxes from federal taxes

To relieve Brazilians’ pocketbooks, the federal government’s new strategy is to Fuels PEC, which, if approved, will allow a reduction in federal taxes. The information was confirmed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL): “If the PEC passes, in the second following enactment, I will zero the final tax on diesel in Brazil”. According to the President of the Republic, the exemption from PIS and COFINS on gasoline, diesel and ethanol will bring relief to consumers, but the economist Alessandro Azzoni assesses that the measure may generate a deficit for public coffers. “This can directly interfere with the fiscal target. This can directly impact the Union budget, compromising the goal. This also compromises the issue of the economy, in terms of international investors, who seek this fiscal balance from the government”, he says.

Due to the fiscal responsibility law, every time the government decides to remove a collection point, such as a tax, it needs to indicate where new resources will come from, capable of filling the lack of those that will no longer be generated. The purpose of this PEC, which still has the text under construction, is to temporarily release the government from following this rule of the fiscal responsibility law, in addition to creating a fund, from dividends paid by Petrobras, capable of balancing the account at the time of high fuels.

Last year, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill that freezes the value of ICMS on fuel, the matter awaits the analysis of senators. In the Federal Senate, in December, the Committee on Economic Affairs approved a project that provides for the creation of a compensation fund to stabilize fuel prices. The president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has already informed that he will send the fund’s proposal for discussion by party leaders on the return of the legislative recess, in February.

The rapporteur of this project, Senator Jean Paul Prates, says that the intention is to settle the matter as quickly as possible: “Therefore, a cushioning mattress is created. And for him it is necessary to allocate sources of revenue from oil, dividends from Petrobras, which it pays to the government as a shareholder, royalties from special participations, residue from state funds, international reserves, which increase with the appreciation of the dollar, in short. These sources are used by the federal government in the best possible way, in the way it sees fit, but it is a toolbox for the federal government to establish a fuel price stabilization regime for the consumer, at the pump”. President Jair Bolsonaro has also committed to zeroing the federal tax on diesel, about R$0.33 per liter of fuel, if the new PEC is approved by the National Congress.

