Pedro Scooby surprises by tearing up praise for Anitta and makes a special revelation

After a conversation about fame with Luciano, in BBB 2022, Pedro Scooby quoted anita as an example of positive fame. The subject came up because of a discussion about seeking this status without any context.

“How many musicians have you not seen there in the last 10 years appear and disappear? But you see musicians who created such an incredible root that they remain solid because what the person was doing was very true.”, began the surfer, reflecting on the artistic environment.

Vinicius cited Anitta as an example of solidity in his career and Scooby agreed with his brother: “She is one of the greatest examples the country has ever had. It’s a real stop. The mine is there and she doesn’t stop for a second. Mine is a genius, that’s what she is”.

BBB 2022: Anitta surprises and opens the game about her ex, Pedro Scooby

Pedro Scooby’s ex, Anitta showed that she has nothing against the surfer. On Twitter, the singer made a comment involving his participation in Big Brother Brazil.

On the social network, an internet user said: “Every reality show has an ex of you, woman”. When answering, the Powerful one fired, with laughter: “True… But this one you will like until the end, I’m almost sure”.

Anitta’s answer suggested that the athlete’s trajectory will be very different from that of Gui Araújo, her ex-boyfriend, who was in A Fazenda 2021, but left without much affection from the public.

The alleged reason for the end of Anitta with Pedro Scooby leaks

Luana Piovani’s ex-husband dated the brunette in mid-2019 and the end happened when the relationship was already soured. That’s when Powerful didn’t want to talk to him anymore.

“I never told you that the first time Scooby broke up with Anitta it was because, as she always does, she ignores the person when it doesn’t suit her.”, declared Leo Dias, in May 2020.

“Scooby slapped Anitta on the ass and said, ‘Who do you think you are? I’ve been here at your house eating you for a month and you treat me like this?’”, continued the journalist.

According to Leo, Pedro Scooby supported this “exhibition” of the singer: “Several artists sending messages of support. Thank you all. Especially Scooby”.

