People with osteoarthritis can (and should) exercise – 01/24/2022

It seems contradictory to encourage a person with joint pain to exercise, but activity is considered beneficial and an essential part of managing the symptoms of osteoarthritis. Also known as osteoarthritis, the degenerative disease arises from the wear and tear of the tissue that covers the ends of bones (cartilages) and is most common in the hands, knees, hips and lower back.

According to Ana Paula Simões, orthopedist and president of the Paulista Society of Sports Medicine, those diagnosed with osteoarthritis should work their muscles to gain more strength and dampen the movement of the joint. This protects the “hinge” and prevents it from wearing out further.

“Sport is the best medicine for any health problem, and that includes arthrosis”, explains the specialist, who is also an instructor professor and assistant physician in the Sports Traumatology group at Santa Casa de São Paulo.

The problem is that, often, the pain caused by inflammation – in the acute phase of the disease – causes the patient to withdraw from physical activity for fear of further hurting the joint. “But this is bad because the muscles will weaken, there may be weight gain and even a worsening of mood, aggravating the problem”, says the orthopedist.

Symptoms and culprits

The condition can affect any joint in the body, and manifest similar symptoms. In the knees, for example, it usually causes popping when moving, pain, swelling, limitation of movement and the sensation of “stinging” or “burning”. Also, the person may feel pain when starting a movement, which passes in a short time later.

The causes of the problem are varied: excess weight, genetic conditions and even physical trauma can cause cartilage wear. The diagnosis is made clinically by a specialist who evaluates the possibility of inflammation in the joint. Imaging tests such as MRI and radiography to prove the condition may be requested.

How to practice safely

According to the orthopedist, the most suitable exercises are those that do not overload the knees, or the area affected by the condition. This list includes weight training, Crossfit, Pilates and the use of elastic bands to promote resistance and muscle strengthening.

“For an elderly person, this can be scary, but no one starts carrying 10 kilos. The idea is to start little by little, from scratch, and gradually increase”, he says.

To ensure that all this is done safely and reduce the risks, it is recommended that osteoarthritis patients start strengthening with the follow-up of a physical therapist. This step is important to ensure that the individual has come out of the inflammatory crisis and does not feel pain to start the training movements.

To relieve pain, cold compresses, the use of anti-inflammatory ointments and sprays, ultrasound, acupuncture and bandages may be indicated, in addition to the use of oral anti-inflammatory drugs (only when prescribed by a doctor).

Once the patient acquires body awareness, training can continue with a physical education professional. “But annual monitoring is important to assess the evolution of the condition and, in some cases, also use oral medication to help control the disease”, says the orthopedist.

In times of a pandemic, this monitoring can also be done online with good results. This is what a study by the University of Melbourne, in Australia, points out and published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. In the randomized trial, the researchers found that virtual follow-up improved pain perception and functionality in people with knee arthritis, overweight and obesity.

What if the pain doesn’t go away?

When osteoarthritis causes a lot of pain, it is difficult to even practice any physical activity. Therefore, the recommendation is that the patient leaves the inflammatory crisis before starting to move.

When the pain is severe and does not go away even after taking medication and starting the muscle strengthening process, an option is surgery that will “clean” the joint or even replace it with a synthetic version. Only a specialist doctor can evaluate and recommend the procedure.

The important thing, according to Simões, is to try to find ways to stay active. “The gain is also mental, as the patient is able to socialize and still has cardiorespiratory gains, improving health as a whole.”