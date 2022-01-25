Petrobras develops technology for remote monitoring of platforms | Holy Spirit

Petrobras has developed a tool that allows you to view and “travel” along the entire length of the oil platformscarry out remote inspections and plan preventive interventions, even in the most distant units, such as those located in the pre-salt layer, about 300 km from the coast.

The tool, according to Petrobras, optimizes maintenance planning and is available on 14 platforms of the Espírito Santo, Santos and Campos basins.

she must be extended to all active platforms by the end of 2022, according to the state. There are also ongoing studies for implementation in refineries.

The technology will also be used in 15 new platforms that Petrobras will install in Brazil by 2026.

The tool was developed by specialists from the Petrobras Research Center (Cenpes) and PUC-Rio.

“This tool, developed within the scope of the EF100 strategic program – which aims to make production systems even more efficient – ​​allows for a reduction in the planning time of maintenance activities, which are very important in the operation’s calendar. We also obtained an increase in efficiency in the execution of production stops, as well as a reduction in maintenance time”, explained the director of Exploration and Production at Petrobras, Fernando Borges.

To map each offshore unit 3,500 to 5,000 photos are neededwhich are applied to the engineering plant, allowing immersive navigation, similar to Google Street View technology, through which one can view any place in the world, be it a street or a museum, as long as the area has been previously photographed. by 360º cameras.

Petrobras informed that soon new features will be added to the tool, such as image search and analysis, through artificial intelligence; intelligent search for maintenance information in company databases; among others.

