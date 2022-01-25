Pfizer CEO says annual vaccination would be better than boosters

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said last Saturday that annual vaccination against Covid-19 would be preferable to more frequent doses in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been shown to be effective against serious illness and death caused by the omicron variant, but less effective in preventing transmission.

With cases on the rise, some countries have expanded Covid-19 vaccine booster programs or shortened the interval between injections as governments scramble to beef up protection.

In an interview with Israel’s N12 News, Bourla was asked if he sees boosters being given every four or five months on a regular basis. “That’s not going to be a good scenario. What I hope is that we have a vaccine that you’ll have to do once a year,” Bourla said.

“Once a year is easier to convince people to take it and it’s easier for people to remember,” he said. “From a public health point of view, it’s the ideal situation. We’re looking to see if we can create a vaccine that covers the omicron and doesn’t forget the other variants. That could be a solution,” he said.

According to him, Pfizer may be ready to apply for approval of a redesigned vaccine to fight the omicron and mass produce it as early as March. Citing three studies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that a third dose of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is critical to combating the micron, providing 90% protection against hospitalization.

A preliminary study published by Israel’s Sheba Medical Center concluded that a fourth dose raises antibodies to even higher levels than a third dose, but is likely not enough to ward off the micron.