“Pinocchio”, by Guillermo del Toro, gets a teaser by Netflix; watch

The classic fairy tale “Pinocchio” will get its own version produced by Netflix. This Monday, January 24th, the first teaser official of the work, which will be entirely in stop motion and directed and produced by the filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Watch below:

“Pinocchio” by Netflix

In the small teaser, of just over 30 seconds, we can already meet our narrator of the story, Sebastian the Cricket. When lighting an ancient lantern and opening a book, he begins:

“I want to tell you a story. You might think you already know it, but… (laughs) you don’t. Not really. You see: I, Sebastião the Grilo, was there. In reality, I lived. I really lived. In the heart of the wooden boy.”

The animation will be in the style stop motion, in which inanimate objects come to life and movement with a sequence of different photographs. To direct the production, Guillermo del Toro takes the classic. The Mexican filmmaker is an Oscar winner for the film “The Shape of Water”, winning in four categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Soundtrack and Best Art Direction.

In addition to del Toro, Mark Gustafson integrates the direction of the “Pinocchio” version of the Netflix. In the English version, the dubbing has big names in cinema, such as Ewan McGregor to play Jiminy Cricket, David Bradley like Geppetto and Gregory Mann like Pinocchio. Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton also lend their voices to the characters in the feature.

Photo: Disclosure / Reproduction YouTube

“Pinocchio” is based on a children’s book called “The Adventures of Pinocchio”, written by the Italian Carlo Collodi and released in 1883. The plot follows the story of the wooden puppet Pinocchio who seeks to fulfill his dream of becoming a real boy.

The new film does not yet have an exact release date, but it is already scheduled to be released in December this year on the streaming platform. streaming Netflix.