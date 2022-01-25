PIS Pasep 2022 will be paid between February and March; see how to consult

On the 8th of February, the calendar of the PIS Pasep 2022 (base year 2020). As the salary bonus was supposed to have been paid last year but ended up being postponed, this year the deposits will be completed in less than two months – see the full schedule below.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, around 23 million Brazilians will receive the money in 2022, totaling R$ 21.82 billion in PIS Pasep.

It is worth remembering that the PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid to workers in the private sector. Public servants, on the other hand, receive the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program).

The value of PIS Pasep is composed of 1/12 of the minimum wage valid on the date of payment, multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year. That is, if the beneficiary worked all year 2020, he will receive a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212. If you worked one month, you will receive R$ 101. See the table below:

months worked Allowance amount (R$) 1 month 101.00 2 months 202.00 3 months 303.00 Four months 404.00 5 months 505.00 6 months 606.00 7 months 707.00 8 months 808.00 9 months 909.00 10 months 1,010.00 11 months 1,111.00 12 months 1,212.00

PIS Pasep Calendar 2022

In the case of workers in the private sector, payments are made by Caixa Econômica Federal. They start on February 8 and are defined according to the beneficiary’s month of birth. Check it out below:

Birth month PIS withdrawal January 8/2 February 10/2 March 2/15 April 2/17 May 2/22 June 2/24 July 3/15 August 3/17 September 3/22 October 3/24 November 3/29 December 3/31

In the case of public servants, payments are made by Banco do Brasil. They start on February 15th and vary according to the final number of the Pasep application. See below:

end of registration Withdrawal of Pasep 2/15 1 2/15 two 2/17 3 2/17 4 2/22 5 2/24 6 3/15 7 3/17 8 3/22 9 3/24

How to consult PIS Pasep 2022

The salary allowance will be paid to those who received about two monthly minimum wages with a formal contract and performed remunerated activity for at least 30 days in the base year of 2020. In addition, it is necessary to be enrolled in PIS Pasep for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais).

It is possible to check if you are entitled to PIS through the Caixa Trabalhador or Digital Work Card applications. In addition, it is possible to contact Caixa’s call center by calling 0800 726 0207 at number 158, from the Ministry of Labor’s call center and also at the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence.

In the case of Pasep, information can be obtained by calling 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired), through the number 158 of the Ministry of Labor’s call center and also at the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence.

The consultation of the exact amount that the person will receive from PIS Pasep can be carried out from February 1st through the Caixa Tem app or the Caixa Trabalhador app.

