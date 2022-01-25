PIS/Pasep: consultation is open for transfer of BRL 1,212; see if you are entitled to the allowance

Workers can, since this last Saturday (22), check if they are entitled to PIS/Pasep transfers. Payments will be made from February 8 to professionals in the private sector; on February 15 it will be the turn of public servants.

PIS is granted to workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is intended for public servants through Banco do Brasil.

Payment will always be made in the first half of the following fiscal year. This means that workers with amounts receivable for base year 2020 will receive in 2022 and workers with base year 2021 will receive in 2023. The value of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance will be up to R$ 1,212. Inquiries can be made at Digital Job Portfolio app (Android and iOS) and by phone 158.

PIS payment schedule:

Payments will be made from the 8th of February, according to the month of birth, following the table below:

Birth month You will receive PIS/PASEP in: January 08/02/2022 February 02/10/2022 March 02/15/2022 April 02/17/2022 May 02/22/2022 June 02/24/2022 July 03/15/2022 August 03/17/2022 September 03/22/2022 October 03/24/2022 November 03/29/2022 December 03/31/2022

PASEP Calendar

PASEP payments will be made by Banco do Brasil, according to the end of PASEP registration, according to the following table:

end of registration You will receive from: 0 and 1 02/15/2022 2 and 3 02/17/2022 4 02/22/2022 5 02/24/2022 6 03/15/2022 7 03/17/2022 8 03/22/2022 9 03/24/2022

Who can receive PIS/PASEP?

To receive, the person has to:

be registered in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years

have exercised at least one month of paid activity in 2020

have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year

have the data correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information)

be eligible for DATAPREV

Currently, 23 million Brazilians who are entitled to these funds should receive R$ 21.82 billion from Banco do Brasil (PASEP) and Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS).

Workers residing in Minas Gerais and Bahia had their payments in advance for the first day of transfer (February 8), regardless of the month of birth, due to the rains that hit their homes and businesses.



