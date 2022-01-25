PIS/Pasep: consultation is open for transfer of BRL 1,212; see if you are entitled to the allowance

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on PIS/Pasep: consultation is open for transfer of BRL 1,212; see if you are entitled to the allowance 5 Views

Workers can, since this last Saturday (22), check if they are entitled to PIS/Pasep transfers. Payments will be made from February 8 to professionals in the private sector; on February 15 it will be the turn of public servants.

PIS is granted to workers in the private sector and is paid at Caixa Econômica Federal. Pasep is intended for public servants through Banco do Brasil.

Payment will always be made in the first half of the following fiscal year. This means that workers with amounts receivable for base year 2020 will receive in 2022 and workers with base year 2021 will receive in 2023. The value of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance will be up to R$ 1,212.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Inquiries can be made at Digital Job Portfolio app (Android and iOS) and by phone 158.

PIS payment schedule:

Payments will be made from the 8th of February, according to the month of birth, following the table below:

Birth monthYou will receive PIS/PASEP in:
January08/02/2022
February02/10/2022
March02/15/2022
April02/17/2022
May02/22/2022
June02/24/2022
July03/15/2022
August03/17/2022
September03/22/2022
October03/24/2022
November03/29/2022
December03/31/2022

PASEP Calendar

PASEP payments will be made by Banco do Brasil, according to the end of PASEP registration, according to the following table:

end of registrationYou will receive from:
0 and 102/15/2022
2 and 302/17/2022
402/22/2022
502/24/2022
603/15/2022
703/17/2022
803/22/2022
903/24/2022

Who can receive PIS/PASEP?

To receive, the person has to:

  • be registered in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years
  • have exercised at least one month of paid activity in 2020
  • have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year
  • have the data correctly informed by the employer in the RAIS (Annual List of Social Information)
  • be eligible for DATAPREV

Currently, 23 million Brazilians who are entitled to these funds should receive R$ 21.82 billion from Banco do Brasil (PASEP) and Caixa Econômica Federal (PIS).

Workers residing in Minas Gerais and Bahia had their payments in advance for the first day of transfer (February 8), regardless of the month of birth, due to the rains that hit their homes and businesses.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Cruzeiro settles two more debts and is free from FIFA punishment

Cruzeiro settled, this Monday (24), with the payment of two other debts related to the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved