PIS/Pasep: workers can now consult if they are entitled and what value of the salary allowance | Economy



The application allows citizens to consult information on old and current employment contracts over the internet, among other services – Agência Brasil

Published 01/24/2022 18:23

Workers can now check if they are entitled to receive and what amount of PIS/Pasep will be paid this year. Initially, the consultation was scheduled to start on February 1st. Payments will begin to be released on February 8 to workers in the private sector and on February 15 to public servants.

Inquiry about the salary allowance balance can be done in the Digital Work Card application or by calling 158. Through the application, it is possible to check the date and the respective bank of receipt. Workers can also seek face-to-face assistance from the regional units of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

To have access to the salary allowance information in the application, workers will need to update the tool, then access the “Benefits” and “Salary Allowance” tabs, to check the amount, day and bank of receipt.

About 22 million Brazilians will benefit, totaling more than R$ 20 billion. In municipalities that declared disaster due to heavy rains, such as Minas Gerais and Bahia, workers will be able to withdraw the benefit in the first batch, on February 8, as determined by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

In the case of PIS, paid by Caixa, the payment schedule follows a scale according to the month of birth and will run until March 31. With Pasep, payment will be made by Banco do Brasil between February 15 and March 24, following the Pasep registration number.

The PIS can be withdrawn using the Citizen Card and registered password, where the worker can go to a Caixa self-service terminal or lottery shop. If you do not have the Citizen’s Card, you can receive the amount at any Caixa branch, upon presentation of an identification document. In addition, Caixa also pays via the digital social savings account, in the Caixa Tem app.

It is worth noting that, as reinforced by the Ministry of Social Security and Labor, the allowance paid this year refers only to the base year 2020. This is because a resolution approved by Codefat changes the PIS/Pasep payment schedule and provides that the deposit must start in the first half of the year following the base year, that is, workers who should receive the amount from the second half of 2021, will only have the money in the account from 2022 onwards. 2022 should only have the amount deposited in 2023.

“According to the deliberation of the Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador (Codefat) in March 2021, the data referring to the base year 2021 delivered by employers in the Annual RAIS will be subject to operational procedures to identify workers entitled to the salary allowance, which will be carried out between October 2022 and January 2023, and payment will be made according to the payment schedule to be published by Codefat in January 2023. Thus, in accordance with the legal rules in force , in 2022 there will only be payment for the base year of 2020”, informed the folder.

Who is entitled to the allowance?

To receive the salary bonus, the worker must have been registered with PIS for at least five years, have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year, have performed remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 consecutive days or no, in the base year considered for calculation, in addition to having your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

To consult the benefit, the worker can access the website www.caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial and follow the steps indicated. For this, you must have the PIS number (PIS/Pasep) at hand.

How to calculate?

The calculation of the value of the benefit corresponds to the number of months worked in the base year multiplied by 1/12 of the value of the minimum wage in force on the date of payment. Currently, the minimum value is R$ 1,212.

The worker must have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract by a company in the base year, a requirement to be entitled to the Salary Allowance, and each month worked is equivalent to 1/12 of the minimum wage in the amount of the benefit, with the period equal to or longer than 15 days will count as a full month.

Therefore, those who worked for 12 months receive the full national salary. Those who have less time registered in the portfolio must divide the minimum amount by 12 months and multiply it by the number of months worked. For example, who worked for 5 months in 2020, just divide 1,212 by 12, which results in 101 and multiply by 5 (months worked), which totals R$ 505 to receive.