Plane with European parliamentarians loses pressurization; watch video – Prism

A Polish airline LOT flight had to make an emergency landing in Dusseldorf, Germany on Monday (24) after suffering a loss of cabin pressure.

Among the passengers were four Polish members of the European Parliament.

Flight LO233 departed at 4:42 pm from Warsaw, Poland, and was supposed to head to Brussels.

But when flying over German territory, the aircraft experienced an intense loss of pressure. And made an emergency landing in Düsseldorf.

The flight was operated by an Embraer 195LR, 12 years old, with registration reg: SP-LND.

At the time of the incident, the aircraft was flying at level FL 340 (10,370 meters).

Information from the RadarBox.com platform reveals that at 16:34 (UTC) the Embraer began its descent.

The altitude was stabilized at 10,000 feet (3,050 meters).

It was 16:47 (UTC) when the crew declared squawk 7700, the code that means emergency on board.

45 minutes after the start of depressurization, the Embraer landed safely at Dusseldorf airport (DUS/EDDL).

MEP Robert Biedron posted a video on social media showing passengers and crew wearing oxygen masks before landing.

“The situation looked dramatic, but it was controlled,” Biedron posted on social media, saying he and the others were safely on the ground.

“Brave crew!” he declared.

Other lawmakers were on board, including Ewa Kopacz, Elzbieta Lukacijewska and Boguslaw Liberadzki.

“It was a bad flight with a lot of anxiety and fear,” Lukacijewska tweeted along with a selfie while wearing an oxygen mask.

A spokesperson for LOT was quoted by Onet as saying that the Embraer 195 aircraft suffered a malfunction in the cabin’s hermetic sealing system.