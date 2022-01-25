Playboy Mansion: Former Bunnies reveal abuse by Hugh Hefner, compare dynamics in the house to “cult” and detail “sexual rituals” of the mogul

This Monday (24), the documentary series “Secrets of Playboy”, from A&E channel, aired, which features strong testimonials from women about the obscurities behind the Playboy Mansion. While Hugh Hefner, founder of the magazine, sold an idea of ​​sexual freedom, the famous “bunnies” were subjected to a series of abuses behind the scenes. Among the most shocking confessions is that of Holly Madison, the mogul’s ex-girlfriend, who even compared the house’s dynamics to a cult.

“The reason I think the mansion looked like a cult, looking back, is because we were all sort of gaslighting victims. (form of psychological abuse in which information is distorted)but at the same time, they expected us to think of Hef as a really good guy. And then you started thinking, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media — he’s just a nice man.’she declared, in one passage.

Hugh’s partner between 2001 and 2008, during which time he lived in the mansion, Madison also cited a series of rules that the businessman’s girlfriends had to follow. “Another thing that made it feel like a cult was the way we were isolated from the world. There was a curfew at 9pm. We were encouraged not to have friends over. We weren’t really allowed to go out, unless it was to spend the holidays with the family. Everyone thinks the mansion’s metal gate was made to keep people out, but I started to feel like it was supposed to lock us in.”scored.

Hefner even encouraged the blonde to give up the job she kept in parallel. “I worked once a week as a waitress because I wanted to be safe in case things at Playboy didn’t work out. He said that it made him jealous and that he would like me to resign. That’s when we started getting a ‘reward’ of $1,000 a week.”recalled Holly.

Miki Garcia, model and former playmate, added: “Women were trained and made to believe that they were part of a family. He (Hefner) really believed he owned these women. We had bunnies who overdosed, who committed suicide…”.

sexual rituals

According to Sandra Theodore, also Hugh’s ex-girlfriend, all women who lived in the Playboy Mansion were expected to have sex with the mogul. He, in turn, demanded group sex five nights a week. The former playmate also claimed that Hef held weekly so-called “pig nights”, in which she hired a dozen “ugly” sex workers to have sex with his friends.

In her book “Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny,” Holly described another common practice at the mansion: bunnies having sex around Hugh while he watched porn, smoked pot and masturbated. The model claimed that the playmates took turns to pleasure him, but “there was no intimacy involved.”

According to former playmate Carla Howe, no condoms were used during the orgies and no tests for sexually transmitted diseases were done afterwards. Kendra Wilkinson, for her part, reported that the sex was so unbearable that she couldn’t stay sober amid the “rituals”: “I had to be very drunk or smoke a lot of weed to survive those nights — there was no way around that.“.

emotional abuse

In the documentary, Holly also claimed that Hefner used to criticize his girlfriends’ appearance, making them insecure. “One day Hef told me in a low voice ‘never wear red lipstick again’ and turned towards the door. He paused and turned to gauge my reaction. Deciding he hadn’t done enough damage, he dealt me ​​one final blow before leaving the room: ‘You look like an old, tough and easy’”he recalled.

Kendra also cited a night she was “humiliated” for gaining weight. “We were all in the limo on our way to an autograph session with Hef when he pulled me aside and asked, ‘Is everything okay?’ I said, ‘I feel fat, Hef. Everyone here is so beautiful. This is making me very insecure.’ He replied, ‘Well, you seem to have gained weight. Maybe you can go to the gym.’ When we got home, I went to my room and cried myself to sleep.”said.

Madison told People magazine that Hugh abused manipulation to ensure that all the women felt nervous and distressed about losing their places in the mansion, pitting them against each other. In “Secrets of Playboy”, she also added that the “bunnies” feared facing the manager’s wrath, as he had compromising photos of them, and could release them to the public at any time.

decaying mansion

The famous Playboy mansion had 22 rooms, several swimming pools and was an icon of luxury and glamor in its heyday. However, inside, the story was quite different. According to former bunnies, the property had dog poop all over the place, as Holly’s puppies had never been trained. Also, there was porn in every room; the carpets were dirty, and the bunnies’ rooms were pretty run down. “Although we did our best to decorate our rooms and make them feel cozy, the mattresses on our beds were disgusting — old, worn and stained. The sheets were also very old.” described Melissa Howe.

Playboy manifests

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Playboy wrote an open letter condemning Hefner’s “abominable” actions and promising to make “positive change”: “First and foremost, we want to say: we trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support people who have come forward to share their experiences. As a brand with sexual positivity at its core, we believe that safety, security and responsibility are paramount, and anything less is unforgivable.”. The brand promised to listen to victims’ stories and “continue to fight harassment and discrimination”finally insisting that “Today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy”who died in 2017, aged 91.