Police identify suspect of leaking intimate video of Natalia from BBB22

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais reported that the suspect of leaking an intimate video of Natália Deodato, participant of BBB22, has been identified.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Natália Deodato, 22, is a model, entrepreneur and event promoter. Born in Sabará, Minas Gerais, the young woman considers herself a “do-it-all”, dreams of being famous and working on TV.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (7) From a humble family, Natália started working at the age of 8 selling candy and helping her mother in the family’s beauty salon. At 12, she left her mother’s business and went on to earn money in the children’s play area.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (8) At age 9, she was diagnosed with vitiligo, an autoimmune disease, and had to learn to deal with the situation that would accompany her for the rest of her life.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (10) Natalia had painful treatments during her childhood to contain vitiligo, but after a few years, she decided that the marks would not be a problem in her life and took them on.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (5) “What I like most about my body is my vitiligo! When they say I’m stained, I appreciate it. I don’t have any problems and I’m happy to talk about it, because unfortunately, what people lack is information,” said the model. ***natalia-Deodato-BBB-22 The entrepreneur got married at 15, because “she was very religious” and “did not want to live in sin”. After two years, however, the young people realized that they wanted different things and decided to end the relationship.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (2) With the pandemic, the mining woman had to go back to work at her mother’s salon. However, she did not give up her dream of working in TV during the period. Despite the difficulties, she continued doing work as an extra, model and dancer.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (4) According to the miner, she has a strong personality and when she wants something, she runs after it. “I am 22 years old and I have experienced things that many women have not. This is me, all of this is my story”, said Natália.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (3) The young woman’s story caught the attention of the Big Brother Brazil team, who chose her to be one of the members of the 22nd edition of the program.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (9) The model, who recently had an intimate video leaked on the networks, said that she wants to win the award and live all the experiences of the most watched house in Brazil.Reproduction / Instagram ***natalia-deodato-bbb-22-participant (1) “I’m not joining just to have my 15 minutes of fame. I want to play, win and, above all, show Brazil who I am”, said Natalia.Reproduction / Instagram 0

Through a statement, the Civil Police reaffirmed that the man is 39 years old and he will be notified to provide clarification.

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informs that it has initiated a police investigation and steps are being carried out to investigate the facts. The suspect will be subpoenaed in the next few days. The dates of hearings (hearings) of the suspect, 39 years old, will not be released,” the statement reads.

The video, leaked last week, shows the model from Minas Gerais in a sexual act with a man. The participant’s team warned that they would take legal action: a protective measure on behalf of Natália was requested by the police.

Natália is on the BBB21 wall, vote in the metropolises to see who will leave.