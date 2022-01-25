Police identify suspect of leaking Natalia’s intimate video

The suspect of leaking an intimate video of Natália Deodato, participant of BBB 22, has been identified and will receive a subpoena to provide clarification. The information was confirmed by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais in contact with splash.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais informs that it has initiated a police investigation and steps are being carried out to investigate the facts. The suspect will be subpoenaed in the next few days. The dates of hearings (hearings) of the suspect, 39 years old, will not be released.

The video shows the 22-year-old model from Minas Gerais performing oral sex on a man. Natalia’s team spoke out last Wednesday (19) after the video was leaked.

“We are already aware of the video that is circulating! We will take the appropriate measures!”, he highlighted in a post on Twitter, asking fans of the program not to share the content.

The participant received support from Cleo Pires on social media after the images were leaked. “Having privacy exposed without consent is a crime and a violence that no one deserves to live.”

The exposure and sharing of intimate images on the internet is a crime and can generate a penalty of 1 to 5 years of imprisonment according to law 13.718/2018.

The typification of “porn revenge” (a term that, in Portuguese, means “revenge pornography”) guarantees the safety of the woman against the exposure of intimate materials, video pornography or sex scene photos, without the consent of the person portrayed.

