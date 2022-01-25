Police remove ten soldiers after slap in the face of student; watch video – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: reproduction Video leaked on social media shows aggression in Rotam training

Ten military police officers were removed after circulating on social media the video of an agent slapping another in the face during a course of the Metropolitan Tactical Rounds Battalion (Rotam), in Belo Horizonte. 72 military police participated in the training.

According to PM, the video is from October 2021, but the corporation had access to the images only this Sunday (23). Those responsible can be held accountable for excessive rigor, bodily harm and mistreatment.

In the video, the agent who was hit ends up falling to the ground and colleagues have to help him up.

According to Major Layla Brunnella, a spokeswoman for the PM, “there is a whole legal formality for the military police investigation to take place”. The ten police officers were removed from teaching until the end of the investigations.

“We will only have a new course of procedure at the end of this investigation and confirmation of why everything happened. There is no forecast of new courses in the next 40 to 60 days, which is the time foreseen for the duration of this military police investigation”, concluded the major.

Layla was asked about the corporal’s motivation for allowing the slap, but highlighted that this is still part of the investigation’s investigation.