Pope assigns lay ministries to women for the first time in the history of the Catholic Church

Pontiff who brings stability and public recognition to the female sex; Law for gender inclusion was changed in 2021

EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO PERI The Vatican stressed, however, that the news does not represent a sign that one day women will be able to become priests.



The so-called lay ministries of the Catholic church will be officially occupied by women. THE Pope Francis conferred the ministries of Electorate and Catechism during a celebration this Sunday, 23, at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. In 2021, Francis changed church law to electorate and welcome ministry, which were generally intended for seminarians in preparation for the priesthood. Readers are responsible for reading the scriptures, while acolytes serve at Mass and catechists teach the tenets and principles of the religion to converted children and adults. Francis said at the time that he wanted to bring stability and public recognition to women, who already performed these roles. This Sunday, the Pope delegated six women and two men to the role of electors and three women and five men to the position of catechists. The pontiff criticized those who need strict regulations and more rules to find God. The Vatican stressed, however, that the news did not represent a sign that women could one day become priests.

*With information from reporter Letícia Ticianeli