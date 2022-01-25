Population can consult forgotten values ​​​​in the bank from today

The Central Bank informed this Monday (24th) that the “Values ​​to Receive” service is available from January 24th, a system that allows citizens and companies to check if they have any “forgotten” money to receive in banks and other entities. of the financial system.

The query can be made on the page “My Financial Life”, on the BC website, just using the company’s CPF or CNPJ. According to the BC, the information made available in the new service is the responsibility of the institutions themselves, but the agency estimates that there are about R$ 8 billion in resources in this condition.

At the time of the system’s announcement, in June 2021, the municipality said that it is common for people not to know or remember the existence of balances.

“In some situations, the balances receivable may be of small value, but they belong to citizens who now have a simple and agile way to receive these amounts”, said the BC this Monday, in a note.

Individuals and legal entities that have amounts receivable may request redemption via Pix at the Registrato, a BC system in which the population can consult financial information such as loans in their name, debts with public bodies, among others.

For this option, however, it is necessary that banks or financial institutions have adhered to a specific term with the BC. The other alternative is to inform the contact details at the Registrato and then the financial institution must inform the means of payment or transfer.

According to the agency, as of Tuesday, the 25th, authorized institutions that have amounts to return will receive a document with the data of users who have already requested the return with an indication of the Pix key, and will have 10 working days to make the transfer.

“In the case of institutions that did not adhere to the Term of Adhesion, the return must be made in the manner agreed between the parties after the user is contacted through the institution’s channels informed in the system”, said the BC.

The query and return of values ​​are divided into two phases. In the first stage, which is already available, there are approximately R$ 3.9 billion of amounts to be returned, with funds from current or savings accounts closed with available balance, in addition to fees, installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged (with return provided for in the Bank’s Term of Commitment with the BC).

Also included in this phase are capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions, as well as unsought funds related to closed consortium groups.

The BC predicts that the second phase should begin in the first half of 2022. At this stage, resources will be available from: fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC; closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance; registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; between others.