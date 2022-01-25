Positive Faustão for Covid again and threatens program on Band

After a positive result for Covid-19 last Wednesday (19), Fausto Silva presented the same diagnosis in a new exam carried out this Monday (24) and threatens the recordings of Faustão on the Band. The presenter’s partner in the attraction who had also contracted the virus, Anne Lotterman was negative.

THE TV news found that Faustão will undergo a new test for the disease this Tuesday (25) and that there are recorded programs to be shown until next Wednesday (26). However, if the communicator is positive again in the next few days, the Band’s programming will face a shortage.

The report sought the broadcaster, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. Although Anne Lotterman tested negative, Faustão’s recordings at the Band remain suspended for the time being.

Faustão with Covid-19

As anticipated by TV news on Wednesday (19), the 71-year-old presenter had taken a private test that was positive. He stepped down from his duties immediately. Asymptomatic and vaccinated, the presenter is doing well.

The studio work scheduled for this week had been suspended, as reported by the Band last week: “As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected. The presenter must resume recordings. early next week.”

Anne Lottermann, a former presenter at the time of Jornal Nacional, also tested positive for the disease that day, but has already tested negative today.

When does Fausto return?

Fausto Silva and Anne will take Covid exams again this Tuesday (25) and if the result is negative, they return to work on the same day. The program has been recorded between 18:00 and 20:00, but a week in advance of the exhibition.

Faustão na Band premiered on January 17, and the report accompanied one of the recordings. The presenter avoided talking to the press, precisely as a precaution not to catch Covid-19. During the show, he greeted and even hugged some guests, all tested.

On January 18, columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, anticipated that six dancers from Fausto Silva’s program had been removed after catching Covid-19. The program has an auditorium with a capacity of 500 people, but has received 250 to keep a distance.