President arrested and military seize power in Burkina Faso







Military takes power in Burkina Faso. Photo: RTB via REUTERS

The President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, was detained this Monday (24) by mutinous soldiers, who keep him in a barracks in Ouagadougou, the capital of the country, sources of the security services told AFP. The military has mutinied in various parts of the African country since Sunday (23) to demand more resources to contain jihadist groups.

On television, the military announced that they had seized power and dissolved the government. They also said they had closed the borders and promised a “return to constitutional order” within a “reasonable period”.

“The president Kabore, the head of Parliament and the ministers are effectively in the hands of the soldiers”, confirmed the same sources. According to information, they are in the Sangoulé Lamizana barracks, in the country’s capital.

In power since 2015 and re-elected five years later with a promise to make the fight against extremists a priority, Kabore he had been increasingly criticized by the population, fed up with jihadist violence and their inability to face it.

On Monday morning (24), an AFP journalist saw a group of hooded and armed soldiers parked outside the headquarters of Radio Television Burkina (RTB), which broadcast entertainment programmes.

Soldiers rebelled in several barracks across the country yesterday to demand the resignation of army chiefs, as well as “appropriate means” to fight the jihadists, who have been operating in the territory since 2015.

On Sunday night (23), shots were heard near the head of state’s residence, and a helicopter flew over the area with all lights off, according to residents.

jihadist attacks

In recent months, there have been several protest demonstrations in the country to denounce the inability of the authorities to contain the growing number of jihadist attacks.

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the “attempted coup d’état” in Burkina Faso. In a statement, he called on the country’s national army and security forces to strictly adhere to its republican vocation.

Support for the mutineers

In Burkina Faso, protesters took to the streets on Sunday (23) to support the mutineers and set up barricades on several avenues in the capital that were later dispersed by the police, according to journalists.

Gunshots were also heard for hours at various barracks across the country, including Sangoule Lamizana and Baba Sy, and at the Ouagadougou air base. There were also riots in Kaya and Ouahigouya, in the north of the country, where most jihadist attacks are concentrated, residents and military sources said.

The government acknowledged that shots were fired at several barracks, but denied “a takeover by the army”. In the evening, the president Kabore decreed a curfew “until further notice” from 8 pm to 5:30 am (5 pm and 2:30 am in Brasília, respectively). School closures were also announced on Monday and Tuesday.

Like Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso is plunged into a spiral of violence attributed to armed jihadist groups. They are affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS).

Targeting civilians and military personnel, the attacks are increasingly frequent and are concentrated in the north and east of the country. In almost seven years, the violence of jihadist groups has left more than 2,000 dead and 1.5 million displaced.

The arrival of President Kaboré to power in 2014 brought high hopes for the country. He took office a year after the fall of Blaise Compaoré, overthrown by a popular uprising after 27 years in office.

It was in that same year, however, that Burkina Faso, hitherto spared, began to suffer attacks from armed jihadist groups. Since then, they haven’t stopped growing./AFP