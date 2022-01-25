Procon-SP asks BC for clarification on leaked Pix key data – 01/24/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Procon-SP sent this Monday (24) a letter to the Central Bank in which it asks for clarification on the leakage of personal data of more than 160 thousand Pix keys that were under the custody and responsibility of Acesso Soluções de Pagamento.

The occurrence of the security incident was announced on Friday (21). According to a BC note, among the potentially exposed data are username, CPF, relationship institution and branch number and account of 160,147 Pix keys.

The episode took place between December 3 and 5, 2021.

The monetary authority also reported that sensitive data, such as passwords, information on transactions or financial balances in accounts or other information under bank secrecy, were not exposed.

In the letter, Procon-SP asks the BC to inform what legal relationship it has with the company and how many users in the state of São Paulo were affected by the leak.

In addition, the entity also questions whether there is already a record of losses suffered as a result of what happened and what action plan will be adopted by the BC to avoid improper use of the leaked data.

This is not the first case of its kind. In September last year, the BC reported leaking data from Pix keys under the responsibility of Banese (Banco do Estado de Sergipe).

