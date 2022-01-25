Production Tesla Cybertruck? Supposed final version is spotted

Much is said about the Tesla Cybertruck and the more news comes out, they reinforce the idea that the product developed by Elon Musk is close to the definitive launch.

Tesla can even do that, after all, it just needs to present the final product and the pre-sale conditions to then throw the deliveries for next year.

The image above circulates on the internet and supposedly shows the final version of the Cybertruck, now a vehicle that can legally run through the streets and roads of the world.

The leak, if this production version is really real, takes place two days before the big Tesla event, where Musk will announce brand news for the next few years.

Cybertruck’s production version would be a necessary move to reassure investors and customers, whose waiting list reportedly has a “population” of 1.3 million people.

Musk may also finally signal when production will begin and early adopters will be able to give a bigger signal, converting the $100 order into a purchase.

As for the vehicle, we can notice the large single wiper on the windshield, which seems to have an automatic extension to reach all the glass.

As it is at the end of the body, it may not be able to sweep most of the surface and will need to extend a little further.

Another detail is the mirrors, which appear folded automatically. Discreet, they are there by obligation, but coming from Tesla, it would be strange, given that it is “easier” to introduce cameras.

However, there is an explanation: NHTSA has not yet released the cameras with rearview function in the US.

This certainly doesn’t please Tesla, let alone Audi. In the American one, however, this should be seldom used in front of the Auto Pilot with FSD.

The Cybertruck, in addition, will have normal alloy wheels, as seen in the photo, as well as a more discreet battery air intake.

Between the self-opening doors, the B-pillars are styled with a display that can be an angled camera for facial recognition or Sentry Mode.

Let’s wait January 26 to find out whether or not this Cybertruck is the version of the pickup that will roll off the assembly line in Austin, Texas.