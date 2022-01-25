Prosecutor investigating Carlos goes to Flavio’s lawyer’s party

Prosecutor Alexandre Murilo Graça, who is investigating an alleged case of “crack” in the office of councilor for Rio de Janeiro Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), was at the birthday of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s lawyer (PL-RJ), Carlos’ brother and also the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information was initially published by the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by the UOL.

The party of the lawyer Luciana Pires took place last Saturday (22) in the salons of the Yacht Club in Rio de Janeiro. The celebration brought together more than one hundred people, including other lawyers, prosecutors and police chiefs.

Alexandre Murilo Graça, prosecutor investigating Carlos Bolsonaro, during a party Image: Reproduction/Social Networks

Asked if he saw a problem in attending an event of a person related to the Bolsonaro family, the prosecutor told Globo that “there is no legal impediment in the Criminal Procedure Code in relation to the situation”.

Investigations into Carlos’ office are underway at the 3rd Specialized Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office and have not progressed since the complaint was made. The inquiry was opened after an article published by Época magazine that showed that Bolsonaro’s second son employed seven relatives of the president’s ex-wife, Ana Cristina Valle, in his office. According to the report, Ana Cristina organized the scheme for employees to return part of their salaries without informing the government – ​​a scheme known as rachadinha. Alexandre Murilo Graça was chosen to investigate the case.