Prosecutor responsible for investigating Carlos Bolsonaro’s crack goes to Flávio’s lawyer’s party

the promoter Alexandre Murilo Graça, responsible for investigating the practice of “cracking” by councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), attended the 42nd birthday of lawyer Luciana Pires, celebrated on Saturday in the salons of the Yacht Club in Rio de Janeiro. Luciana is a lawyer for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Carlos’ brother and also investigated on suspicion of cracking, in another procedure.

The investigation conducted by Murilo Graça drags on at the 3rd Specialized Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office. Since last May, when Judge Marcello Rubioli, of the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio, broke Carlos’ confidentiality, the prosecutor practically only took two depositions, in which one of the ears argued the right to remain silent and the another denied the charge.

Sources from the MP-RJ and from the Justice Department reported that, until two weeks ago, data from banking institutions on financial transactions did not arrive and were not examined.

The party, attended by 150 people, brought together lawyers, prosecutors and police chiefs among the guests. Asked if he saw any problems in his presence at the event of the defender of a member of the Bolsonaro family, Murilo Graça replied that there is no “legal impediment” to the situation.