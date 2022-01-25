PS Plus | PSU leaks alleged February 2022 games

THE PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) of February 2022 is surrounded by a lot of speculation, after all, we still don’t have concrete rumors about what the free games of the future month might be.

However, the well-known site PSU, which focuses on news about the world of Sony and gives PlayStation, released a supposed list of free games from PlayStation Plus of February.

Check out the alleged PS Plus games of February according to the PSU below

This would be a great list, as the Sony needs to regain trust with its audience, especially after acquiring the Microsoft on the part Activision Blizzard.

In the same way, this rumor has a certain credibility, after all, this site in January, hit 2 of the 3 games available on PSN Plus. In any case, we don’t have to wait long, as it is expected that the Sony publish the official list on the 26th of January.

Also check: Red Dead Redemption 3 may have a female protagonist; Know how!

As has been happening every month, free games from PS Plus tend to leak sooner, so follow the Addicts Portal at the Google News to always stay on top of the news. In short, to do this click here and then on Follow.

Source: PSU, OverPlay