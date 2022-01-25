PSN error shows PS4 games as PS3 games • Eurogamer.net

During this morning, several players reported an error on the PlayStation Network that made the PlayStation 4 trophies disappear and the games appeared as PS3 games.

The bug has now been fixed, but while it was active, only PS5 games correctly appeared in the earned trophies list. PS4 games appeared with 0% completed, no image and with the PS3 logo where the PS4’s should be.

This only intensified speculation around the expansion of backwards compatibility on PS5, at a time when rumors about Spartacus, a new PlayStation service or a possible new level of PS Plus are floating around.

Last week, some gamers spotted PS3 games on the PS5’s digital storefront, something that hinted at ongoing testing and after the PS4 trophies bug, it looks like Sony is running more tests.