Putin managed to get the US exactly where he wanted it; read article – International

“George, you need to understand that Ukraine is not a country.” These were the words of Vladimir Putin to the president George W. Bush in Bucharest, at the summit of nato, in 2008. He was furious. NATO had announced that Ukraine and Georgia would be accepted into the covenant—an explicit promise, but no specific timeline. I was an intelligence officer at the time, and I warned that Putin would see it as provocation. But the warnings were in vain. Four months later, Russia invaded Georgia – and Ukraine backed out of NATO membership. But in 2014, the Ukrainians wanted to sign an agreement with the European Union and Moscow attacked again. Accusing Kiev of wanting to enter NATO through the back door, the Russians annexed Crimea and waged a war in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The silent reactions emboldened Putin. Now, his goal is bigger – he wants to expel the USA gives Europe. After more than two decades of analyzing Putin, it is clear that his actions are intentional. He wants to give the US the same medicine that Russia had to swallow after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Putin believes Americans are in the same situation: weakened at home and in retreat abroad.

Ukraine is a target of Russia and a source of influence over the US. In recent months, Putin has placed the president Joe Biden on the defensive: it moved forces to the border, launched war games and exacerbated the crisis. He has demanded assurances that Ukraine and other former USSR republics will never become members of NATO and wants their forces withdrawn from positions occupied after 1997.

Russia raised the possibility of sending missiles to Cuba and Venezuela

For weeks, Americans tried to understand these demands. Russia was not only challenging the US position in Europe, but raising questions about the country’s bases in Japan and its role in the Pacific. Moscow hinted that it could send missiles for Cuba and Venezuelareliving the missile crisis of the 1960s.

Putin is a master of coercive induction. He manufactures a crisis to win, no matter what others do. Threats and promises are the same thing. He can invade Ukraine, leave things as they are, or just consolidate the territory he already controls in Crimea. He could cause trouble in Japan and send missiles to Cuba, depending on what happens in Europe.

Putin has the US where he wants it. Unlike Biden, he doesn’t have to worry about elections, the reaction of his party, the opposition, the press or polls. He does what he wants, when he wants. Barring health problems, the US will have to deal with it for years to come.

Getting out of the current crisis requires action, not reaction. The US needs to shape the diplomatic response and dictate its terms. You have to show Putin that he will face resistance and risks. Contrary to the premise that Ukraine “is not a real country”, it has been a member of the UN since 1991. A Russian attack would challenge the international system and jeopardize the arrangements that ensured the sovereignty of states since World War II – as Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

The US must take the matter to the United Nations and put it before the General meeting it’s the security advice. Even if Russia blocks a resolution, Ukraine’s future deserves a global response. The US should also turn to other regional institutions. Why does Russia try to take its disputes in Europe to the Asia and the Americas? What does Ukraine have to do with Japan, Cuba and Venezuela?

Biden promised that Russia “will pay a high price” if it invades Ukraine. If there is no punishment, the attack will set a precedent for other countries. Forging a united front with European allies and international support must be the right answer. Otherwise, this saga could indeed mark the end of the US military presence in Europe.

* Former US intelligence analyst specializing in Russia