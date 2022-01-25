Queiroga says chloroquine has no proven effectiveness after Saúde defends medicine

posted on 01/25/2022 12:16 / updated on 01/25/2022 12:16



(credit: Myke Sena/Ministry of Health)

Contrary to what an ordinance from the Ministry of Health says, the head of the portfolio, Marcelo Queiroga, said that hydroxychloroquine has no proven effectiveness against covid-19. The statement goes in the opposite direction of what is stated in the decree signed by the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs of the portfolio, Hélio Angotti Neto. The document says that there is effectiveness and safety in the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of the disease, a hypothesis widely discussed and discarded by the scientific community.

The Minister of Health himself recognizes this. “These medications were used at the beginning of the pandemic and, at the time, it was called compassionate use, everyone used it. Later, it was seen that in these situations this medication was no longer applicable and was tested in other contexts, right? These medications, including I already said, they are medications whose scientific evidence of their effectiveness is not yet proven”, he said in an interview with the program No Censorship, from TV Brasil, this Monday (24/1).

Queiroga also stressed, during the interview, that there is an appeal against the decision made by the Secretary of Science and Technology, who in practice does not rule out the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of coronavirus. “Regarding this ordinance by Secretary Hélio Angotti, it is up to him to appeal this decision and, if the appeal is not accepted, it is up to the Minister of Health to decide,” he said.

The Extraordinary Covid-19 Monitoring Committee of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) yesterday asked the Minister of Health to annul the ordinance. The Brazilian Medical Association (AMB) explained that there are no more scientific doubts about the non-effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine, ivermectin and other drugs in the treatment of covid-19.

The use of the so-called ‘covid kit’ also ended up in court. The Sustainability Network and a group of parliamentarians called on the Judiciary asking for the “immediate removal” of Angotti Neto.