Queiroga says hydroxychloroquine has no proven effectiveness

After the Ministry of Health defended hydroxychloroquine, in a technical standard of the folder, Minister Marcelo Queiroga admitted that the use of the drug still does not have proven effectiveness against covid-19.

These medications were used at the beginning of the pandemic and, at the time, the use was called ‘compassionate use’. All used. Later, it was seen that in these situations, this medication was no longer applied and was tested in other contexts, right? These medications, as I have already mentioned, are medications whose scientific use is not yet proven, but this confusion they want to create between vaccine and chloroquine is totally unreasonable. Marcelo Queiroga, during participation in the program “Sem Censura”, on TV Brasil

Last week, the secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health of the Ministry of Health, Hélio Angotti Netto, stated in a technical note signed by him that he said that vaccines against covid-19 are not effective and safe and that hydroxychloroquine has.

Angotti’s position was expressed in a document in which he presents justifications for rejecting a protocol approved by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) that contraindicates the use of so-called early treatment in patients who are not hospitalized.

Both the use of hydroxychloroquine and the adoption of early treatment are widely rejected and contraindicated by specialists, nor are they endorsed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Former vice president of the CPI, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said on Twitter that he will trigger the Federal Supreme Court to remove the secretary from office and suspend the ministry’s technical note that “propagates fake news, attacking the vaccine and, contrary to science, promotes ineffective remedies against covid-19!”

“We can’t let them treat life as a joke!”, he criticized.