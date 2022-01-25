Queiroga says hydroxychloroquine has no proven efficacy against Covid

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Monday (24), that hydroxychloroquine has no proven efficacy against Covid-19. The information is from UOL.

“These medications were used at the beginning of the pandemic and, at the time, the use was called ‘compassionate use’. All used. Later, it was seen that in these situations, this medication was no longer applied and was tested in other contexts, right? These medications, as I have already mentioned, are medications whose scientific use is not yet proven, but this confusion they want to create between vaccine and chloroquine is totally unreasonable”, said the minister in an interview with the program “Sem Censura”, on TV Brasil.

Last week, the Secretary of Science and Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, Hélio Angotti, even said he signed a technical note in which he says that vaccines against Covid are not effective and safe, and that hydroxychloroquine does.

“Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, former vice president of the Covid CPI in the Senate, said that he will trigger the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to remove the secretary from office and suspend the technical note in which he “propagates fake news, attacking the vaccine. and, at odds with science, promotes ineffective remedies against covid-19.”

