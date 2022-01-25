Ranking reveals that iPhone 12 Pro Max depreciates little and Motorola leads with greater loss

Last year Apple conquered a huge amount of sales in the iPhone 12 line around the world, registering in the United States more than 100 million units sold in just seven months, a mark that should be surpassed by the iPhone 13 Series generation this year, but that still stands out from its predecessors. In addition to the expressive number in sales, the apple also stands out from the competitors for presenting the lowest depreciation rate, that is, loss of value in its products, compared to rivals of the same category that use the Android operating system.





Lower devaluation

According to a survey carried out by the SellCell, last year the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the device that had the lowest depreciation on the market, registering a drop of only 31.7% in value, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro (33.8%), iPhone 12 (34.3% ) and iPhone 12 Mini (43.8%) which occupy the second, third and fourth positions, respectively. In addition to the Apple models, the Pixel 5 also appeared on the list of smartphones with the lowest depreciation in the market, registering a price drop of approximately 49.8% in twelve months, being the Android smartphone with the lowest depreciation and occupying the fifth position in the market. ranking.

Greater devaluation

Keeping the same results as in previous years, the top five positions of the mobiles with the highest devaluation are composed exclusively of Android smartphones and, curiously, do not show any device from Samsung, which stands out in Brazil for the Galaxy S21 devalues ​​less than the iPhone 12 Pro Max . According to the survey, Motorola and LG are the brands that recorded the most depreciation in the value of their smartphones in the last year, surpassing the 80% drop and occupying all five positions with Motorola One Hyper devices (85.7%), Motorola Razr (85.3%), LG Velvet 5G (84.1%), Motorola One 5G (83.8%) and LG V60 ThinQ 5G (82.8%), respectively.

