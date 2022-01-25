Revenue Judgment Offices suspend the holding of sessions

posted on 01/24/2022 17:42 / updated on 01/24/2022 17:43



(credit: Agência Brasil/Reproduction)

As occurred in the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), the suspension of sessions reached, in a massive way, the Judgment Offices (DRJ) of the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, as a result of the engagement of the tax auditors of these units in the mobilization for the valorization of the position and the body. The DRJ is responsible for the judgment in the 1st instance in the scope of tax administrative litigation.

According to the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco Nacional), the membership was full in DRJ01 (Brasília/DF), DRJ02 (Belém/PA), DRJ03 (Fortaleza/CE), DRJ04 (Recife/PE), DRJ05 (Salvador/BA), DRJ08 (São Paulo/SP), DRJ09 (Curitiba/PR), DRJ10 (Porto Alegre/RS) and in the Courts of Appeal. Of a total of 149 classes, 145 are without trial sessions.

The entity explains that losses are already estimated on account of these suspensions, a result of the impasse caused by the federal government on the cut of the budget for the Federal Revenue, among other guidelines set by the tax auditors.

According to Sindfisco, to have an idea of ​​the damage resulting from these suspensions, the DRJs, in 2021, judged 81,105 cases, which totaled tax credits in the approximate amount of R$ 202.6 billion. The numbers correspond to a monthly average of 6,759 cases and R$ 16.88 billion.

Sindifisco Nacional puts this loss on the Executive’s account for continuing to treat the tax authority irresponsibly, since the body is “the only one responsible for raising the necessary resources to pay for the policies to combat the health crisis of covid-19, the functioning of the state machine and public investments”.