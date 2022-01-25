Revenue releases consultation of the residual income tax lot; see if you get

The new batch of refunds must pay almost R$282 million to 240,744 Brazilian taxpayers. The consultation was released on Monday, 24th. For those who are entitled, the amounts will be deposited on January 31st.

The residual lot refers to the 2021 Individual Income Tax refund. In addition, according to the Federal Revenue, this lot also considers refunds from previous years.

IR residual lot

First of all, taxpayers need to access the IRS website to know the amount of the refund. On the website, just access the “My Income Tax” tab. There, the taxpayer then needs to click on the option “Consult the Refund” and check the values.

Another option is to check the information directly through the Revenue app. Through the two platforms, taxpayers can check the simplified and also the complete consultation. And to know, thus, the situation of the Income Tax declaration.

If there is any pending issue, this is another opportunity for taxpayers to correct the declaration by correcting the information.

In this way, the IR refund is made in the account that was indicated by the taxpayer at the time of making the declaration. If any account information is wrong, the taxpayer has a period of 1 year to redeem the amounts at any branch of Banco do Brasil.

To reschedule the payment of credit, taxpayers can look for a branch of the Bank or also through the website of Banco do Brasil. Also, by phone, at the relationship center at 4004-0001 for those who live in capital cities, or at 0800-729-0001 for those who live in other cities.

For those who are hearing impaired, the contact number is 0800-729-0088. The payment of the refund follows a criterion of priority, which is for the elderly over 80, followed by those between 60 and 79. In addition to people with some type of disability.