Rodrigo draws attention to the Queridómetro result: ‘Arthur received a snake’ | real time

After lunch on Monday, 01/24, Rodrigo is the first to see the result of the Queridometer on the living room screen. “Three little faces for me, I’m not so bad”, reflects the paulista.

The brother still comments on the result of the Queridometer of another confined: “Arthur [Aguiar] who received snake”.

“Queridometer doesn’t mean anything bro”, says Arthur Aguiar while watching his result on the big screen.

“Someone has been heartbroken with me since yesterday”, comments Naiara Azevedo.

Before leaving the room, sister still reveals what she sent to the other colleagues: “I gave everyone a heart today, just a heart”.

“There are people who don’t have the courage to send straight talk”, says Pedro Scooby.

1 of 1 Brothers gather in the living room to check the Queridometro result — Photo: Globo Brothers concentrate in the living room to check the result of the Queridometro — Photo: Globo

BBB22 Wall: Vote to eliminate. Luciano, Naiara Azevedo or Natalia?

You already follow BBB on the social networks?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil

📲 Telegram: t.me/bigbrotherbrasil