Rodrigo Faro stays in an underwater room with a daily rate of R$ 100 thousand

Rodrigo Faro stayed in a room with a daily rate of R$ 100 thousand (photo: reproduction / instagram @rodrigofaro)

Rodrigo Faro and Vera Viel are really enjoying their holidays in the Maldives, in the United Arab Emirates. The couple has shared on social media videos of the places they have stayed yesterday and surprised fans by showing a room that is underwater.

“Guys, I’m literally under water in our room. Look at this. A room, 5 meters deep. Here you have a room overlooking the ocean, but under the ocean,” captioned the video, which has more than 600,000 views.

Among several positive comments from famous friends, an admirer was surprised by the endeavor. “I wouldn’t sleep peacefully thinking that a shark was going to be looking at me (laughs). God is more”, joked Juliana. “I didn’t even want it for free! I feel phobia just to see it”, evaluated Andreia.

Faro and his family are staying at one of the most luxurious resorts on the archipelago, Conrad. Exclusively for high-end guests and in one of the most prestigious spots in the region, the daily rates at the place reach R$ 100 thousand and have unforgettable experiences.

During the night, when the sea is dark, it is possible to control the lighting according to the customer’s taste. Called the “Muraka Residence”, it is the most expensive in the place, and has the presence of local fish and even sharks in 180º view.