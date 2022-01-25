Rodrigo fears rejection by the participants for his speeches

After the discord game of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), brothers Natália and Rodrigo met at the home gym and started to exchange some ideas about confinement.

The brother says he is feeling bad with the reception of some of his lines on reality. “They’re saying that asking something is tiring. For example, I asked Douglas once and he got it wrong”, mentioned the brother about the time he talked to the “City of God” actor to question the use of the terms negro, pardo and mulatto.

After hearing the participant’s complaint, Natalia pondered. “You shouldn’t have asked the DG that. You have to ask the right people.”

In another example, Rodrigo said that during the conversation earlier this morning, he and Linn expressed the same opinion about friendships in the game. However, he noted that the singer’s speech was positively received by the participants, while his was rebutted.

“Maybe her way of talking is better than mine, but when I talk, everyone responds”, he reflected.

He continued: “It’s not possible that they don’t see that we want to play, while there are people in the house who don’t want to take a stand or get upset. When it came out of the vote, everyone apologized for who voted. For example, Linn was perfect when I said ‘I adore you, I’m apologizing because I’m abandoning you’. While I get like paranoid”.

Finally, Rodrigo regretted the difficulties he is facing in confinement and believed that the experience would be different. “There are times when you feel like you’re not in the environment you wanted to be. In the first few days I thought I was living a dream, but I’m not. I feel like I’m not in an environment I wanted to be in… It’s very difficult here “.