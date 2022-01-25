Samsung may use MediaTek Dimensity 9000 in this year’s Galaxy A lineup

According to benchmark results, the Dimensity 9000 mobile processor can outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. With that, Samsung apparently wants to use this MediaTek novelty in one of its mid-range phones – that is, the Galaxy A line. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be powered by the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, depending on the region of sale. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 can be used in another cell phone to be launched this year, such as the Galaxy A83 or Quantum 3 – both premium intermediates from the South Korean manufacturer.

While the Dimensity 9000 is cheaper than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it outperforms on most metrics. Samsung may use MediaTek’s processor to deal with the chip shortage caused by the A-series expansion; supposedly there is a lack of supply of Snapdragon processors. If the assumption of leaker Ice Universe is correct, it won’t be long before we see a Galaxy with the Dimensity 9000. Samsung reportedly already bought units of the chip and should be among the first brands to launch phones equipped with MediaTek’s new processor:

The first batch of manufacturers to carry the Dimensity 9000 include vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2022 The first batch of manufacturers to use the Dimensity 9000 include vivo, realme, Xiaomi, OPPO, Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus.