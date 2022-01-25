Santos vs Palmeiras live: where to watch the final of the SP Junior Football Cup | streaming

Santos and Palmeiras play, this Tuesday (25), the final of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior 2022. The match takes place at 10 am (Brasilia time), at the Allianz Parque stadium, and will be broadcast live by Globoplay, which can be accessed on PC or on Android or iPhone (iOS) phones. Santos is looking for its fourth title in the competition. The Palmeiras team never won the tournament.

It’s easy to watch the match between Santos and Palmeiras live today, just use a Globo Account to access the online broadcast of the match on PC or on Android or iPhone (iOS) phones. For new users of the service, a simple and free registration must be done using an email address or importing data from a Facebook or Google account. Check out, below, how to log in and follow the Copinha final between Santos and Palmeiras live on Globoplay.

Santos vs Palmeiras live: how to watch the final of Copa SP de Futebol Júnior on PC

Step 1. To watch the Copa SP de Futebol Júnior final live today, enter the Globoplay page on your computer (globoplay.globo.com) and select the “Now on TV” tab to access TV Globo’s schedule online;

Step 2. Now, click on the “Watch now” button to log in or register for Conta Globo;

Step 3. To login, use the e-mail and password registered in the service. It is also possible to import data from a Facebook or Google account. After that, click “Enter” and wait for the live and online broadcast of the game to start automatically. If you do not have a Globo Account, click on “Register”;

Step 4. Fill in all the necessary data and don’t forget to check the “I’m human” box. Then read and accept the terms of use. Finally, click on the “Register” button for the live and online broadcast of the final between Santos and Palmeiras to start immediately.

Santos vs Palmeiras live: how to watch the SP Junior Football Cup on mobile

Step 1. To watch Santos x Palmeiras in the Copa São Paulo final today live on your cell phone, open the Globoplay app. Press the “Now” tab located at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap the “Watch now” button to log in or register for free at Conta Globo;

Step 2. Using the e-mail and password registered in the service, log in. If you want, you can link a Facebook or Google account. Once this is done, select “Join” for the match broadcast to start automatically. New users must tap on the “Register” option and enter the requested data. Then you need to check the “I’m human” checkbox and accept the terms of use. Finally, press the “Register” button to start the live and online broadcast of the Copa SP de Futebol Júnior final.

