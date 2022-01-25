Screen problem plagues iPhone owners; Apple refuses to trade | Cell

Cell phones from the iPhone 13 line, the most current from Apple, are presenting a new problem that leaves the cell phone screen totally pink or purple. Consumers complain that the device becomes impossible to use until it is restarted. The matter came to light this Sunday (23), when the specialized website 9to5Mac noticed an increase in the number of complaints.

The first case with this problem came in October last year, when a user complained about the bug on the iPhone 13 Pro after only two days of use. In the post accompanied by two photos, the person indicates that he can only use the device after restarting it when it enters this state.

Other complaints followed the first report, but customers were unable to exchange the faulty smartphone. They report that Apple support refuses to do the replacement and claims it is a software issue, that is, the phones native system.

More customers appeared on the Reddit online forum reporting the same issue, with one claiming that the battery was also behaving strangely. Most crashes, according to the website 9to5Mac, happens in devices of Chinese origin, the main country to supply iPhones.

The website My Drivers found a statement from Apple on the Chinese social network Weibo last weekend, stating that it investigated the case and found no hardware issues. The company says the failure can occur when the system is locked. In the same post, the tech giant advises its users to always backup files and keep their phone updated with the latest iOS version to avoid incompatibilities.

As far as is known, Apple has not officially commented on the case.

Despite the reported problems, the iPhone 13 is one of the most expensive cell phones for sale in Brazil. The conventional version starts at R$ 7,599. Those who want to pay less can use the iPhone 13 Mini and its tiny screen for R$6,599. The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are priced at R$9,499 and R$10,499, respectively.

