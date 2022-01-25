See 3 reasons that generate exclusion from Simples Nacional

The end and beginning of the year are important times for companies because it is during these periods that the balance is made. During this process, many discover that they are outside the rules to follow the tax regime they are in and need to rush to change it, since the deadline to inform the Government of this change ends on January 31st – the choice is final for the entire calendar year of 2022. Thinking about the micro and small companies, which benefit from the Simples Nacional, a special regime for those who earn up to R$ 4.8 million per year, the IOB, a brand of solutions and knowledge that empowers companies and accounting firms, listed the three main reasons that lead to non-compliance.

The most common reason is the gross revenue above the established limit by Simples Nacional: R$ 4.8 million in the calendar year, that is, considering the period in which revenues and expenses are generated. In this case, the Tax Authorities consider two situations in order for it to be communicated and consequent exclusion:

a) if it exceeds 20% of the mentioned limit, the communication to the Federal Revenue is until the last business day of the month following the exceedance. The exclusion occurs from the month following the excess.

b) if it exceeds less than 20% of the mentioned limit, the communication to the Federal Revenue is until the last business day of January of the subsequent calendar year. The exclusion takes place from the calendar year following the excess.

For companies starting their activity, it is important to be aware when the accumulated gross revenue exceeds the limit of R$ 400 thousand, multiplied by the number of months between the beginning of activity and the end of the respective calendar year, in the domestic market and, additionally, in the foreign market.

The second main reason for the mismatch is the tax debt. In other words, companies that have debts with the INSS, or with the Federal, State or Municipal Public Treasury, whose enforceability is not suspended, must communicate the mandatory exclusion of Simples Nacional until the last business day of the month following the sealing situation, and will take effect from the calendar year following that of the communication. It is worth mentioning that, before losing the benefit, it is possible to remedy the debts, including asking for the amounts to be paid in installments.

Finally, the third main reason that leads to exclusion is the exercise of activity not allowed. In Simples Nacional there are activities with CNAE (National Classification of Economic Activities) permissive and impeditive, and even ambiguous. If the company changes its CNAE, and it is not allowed, it will be notified until the last business day of the month following the occurrence and will be excluded from the 1st day of the month following the occurrence.

If the company chooses to leave spontaneously, communication can be made at any time, but there are two possibilities for the date of deletion:

From January 1st of the calendar year, if communicated in the month of January; From January 1 of the following calendar year, if informed in other months.

“For companies, including those of Simples Nacional, January is the month to make important decisions and choose the best tax regime for the 2022 calendar year. of IOB.

What is Simple Nacional?

Simples Nacional was created in 2006 by Complementary Law nº 123/2006, to simplify the life of micro and small companies and offer them a differentiated treatment in tax terms. The measure created the DAS (Documento de Arrecadação do Simples Nacional), which includes at least eight taxes: IRPJ, CSLL, PIS-PASEP, COFINS, IPI, CPP, ISS and ICMS. That is, those opting for this regime collect taxes through a single payment slip, instead of issuing one for each tax.

In order to qualify for this modality, the company cannot have annual revenues greater than R$ 4.8 million. Among the main benefits is the possibility of paying a lower percentage of taxes, compared to Actual Profit or Presumed Profit, for example, and also the advantage in the tie-breaking criteria in public bids. When choosing, the ideal is to make the calculations for the three regimes and choose the best option.

THE IOB is a reference in the accounting, tax, tax and labor areas.