see in detail the cheapest car in Brazil

Popular in almost every aspect with the exception of the price of R$ 59,860, the Renault Kwid Zen 2023 bears the title of the cheapest zero kilometer car on the market.

With an updated look, the Renault Kwid 2023 in the Zen version is the cheapest option for those who want to enter the increasingly restricted world of zero kilometer cars. In the entry option, the subcompact has a suggested price (Brasilia base) of R$ 58,890.

Despite the high price, it takes it away from the category of a popular model. The Renault Kwid Zen 2023 is a popular in all respects. Rigid plastics are all over the cabin, the seat fabric has a very spartan look, the front seats are one-piece with the headrest integrated, there is no power windows on the doors, among other points that do not leave aside its essence and popular nature.

The restyled line at least presented some evolutions such as the reinforcement of safety with the arrival of traction and stability controls and also with the update of the engine that was a little stronger and gained a Start&Stop system that helps in fuel economy.

In the external look, the Renault Kwid Zen 2023 has a simpler appearance compared to the Intense and Outsider versions. The front grille has no chrome appliqué, unpainted handles and the wheels are steel with hubcaps. The version also does not have the plastic appliqué at the bottom of the doors. At the rear, the access option follows the look of the more expensive options keeping the flashlight illuminated by LED lights.

Renault Kwid Zen 2023 standard items

Among the main standard items of the Renault Kwid Zen 2023 are four airbags (2 front and 2 side), electronic stability control (ESP), hill start assistant (HSA), seat belt warning not fastened in the rear seat, Stop & Start system, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), LED daytime running lights (DRL), instrument panel with LED displays, outside temperature indicator, electric steering, air conditioning, electric door locks and electric front windows.

Even costing nearly R$60,000, the entry-level version has no multimedia system and is equipped with a Continental 2DIN radio (Bluetooth, USB, AUX) with two speakers.

Motor

The 1.0 SCe (Smart Control Efficiency) engine, with three cylinders, 12 valves, double valve timing (DOHC) became more powerful. Now there are 71 hp at 5,500 rpm and torque of 10 kgfm at 4,250 rpm with ethanol in the tank. With gasoline, the power is 68 hp at 5,500 rpm and torque of 9.4 kgfm at 4,250 rpm. The transmission follows a five-speed manual.

THE Renault Kwid Zen 2023 in data measured by Inmetro has an average consumption of 15.3 km/l in the city and 15.7 km/l on the road when fueled with gasoline. Running on ethanol, the urban average is 10.8 km/l and the road is 11 km/l.

Colors

The only free color for the Kwid Zen 2023 is Black Nacré, the model also has the Glacier White option for an extra cost of R$ 700 and also in metallic Silver Étolie and Fire Red for an additional cost of R$ 1,500.

The photos that illustrate this report were provided by our friend Júlio Max from the website Self Reality. Our thanks to him.

